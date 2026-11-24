Tests ongoing over unknown substance after concert evacuation in Manchester
The leader of Manchester City Council has since said the situation remains a "developing incident"
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Tests are ongoing to identify the unknown substance that caused a mass evacuation from Manchester's Co-op Live arena during a rap concert on Sunday.
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Police declared a major incident shortly after 10pm after concert-goers were reported to be suffering from an unknown substance released at the gig of American rapper Don Toliver.
Garry Bridges, leader of Manchester City Council, has since said the situation remains a "developing incident".
Footage on social media appeared to show people coughing and covering their mouths as 12,000 people had to leave the arena.
One person was taken to hospital, and more than 80 were assessed for "eye and respiratory symptoms" after the incident.
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"Tests are still ongoing to determine the nature of the substance that was released."
Mr Bridges added that they are "working to establish the facts" of what unfolded at the weekend, and emergency services for their swift response.
He also urged any concert-goer who experiences adverse symptoms to contact their GP, ring 111 or attend their local hospital.
The venue was evacuated and a major incident declared, with concertgoers describing a “horrible smell”, which police initially believed to be tear gas.
Greater Manchester Mayor, Bev Craig, praised the actions of emergency services.
She told LBC: "I want to commend, first off, the police and the fire service and rescue services on the night.
"I think they were exemplary in how they handled it, and they were able to stand it down as a live critical incident over the course of the night."
She said throughout the day today, emergency services have been working hard to understand the nature of the substance, where it came from, and whether there is a criminal investigation to be pursued.