The leader of Manchester City Council has since said the situation remains a "developing incident"

Don Toliver performs during the BET Awards in June at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Tests are ongoing to identify the unknown substance that caused a mass evacuation from Manchester's Co-op Live arena during a rap concert on Sunday.

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A police cordon and forensic investigations continue at the Co-op Live events venue in Manchester. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

"Tests are still ongoing to determine the nature of the substance that was released." Mr Bridges added that they are "working to establish the facts" of what unfolded at the weekend, and emergency services for their swift response. He also urged any concert-goer who experiences adverse symptoms to contact their GP, ring 111 or attend their local hospital.

Authorities attended the scene after reporters of gas - initially believed to be tear gas - being released into the crowd. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty