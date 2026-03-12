This is the moment a mother-of-ten was arrested after keeping a teenage girl captive as a slave for 25 years at her "squalid" home in Gloucestershire.

Amanda Wixon, 56, subjected the woman to years of abuse at her home in Tewkesbury.

The victim, who is now in her mid-40s, was 16 when she moved into Wixon’s home in 1995 and remained there until 2021.

Gloucester Crown Court heard the woman – who now refers to Wixon as The Witch – was regularly beaten and also hit with a broom handle, knocking out her teeth.

Washing-up liquid would be squirted down her throat, bleach splashed on her face and she had her head repeatedly shaved against her will.

Her food was limited by Wixon, and she lived off scraps, could not leave the house and was forced to secretly wash at night.

The family home in the Priors Park area was overcrowded, in a squalid condition, with mould on the walls, plaster hanging off and rubbish in the back garden.