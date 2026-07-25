Texts reveal 14-year-old allegedly murdered by singer D4vd had abortion before death
Prosecutors and Los Angeles Police Detective Corey Farell said the singer's phone also had nearly 50 photographs of the teenager during the alleged sexual abuse
Texts between singer D4vd and 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who he is accused of murdering, reveal she had been pregnant and had an abortion just weeks before her death.
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Dozens of photographs and text messages were shown during a hearing for a judge to determine if the singer, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, should go on trial for the teen's death last year.
She was 13 years old at the time of the exchange, whilst Burke was 19.
"What [if] the first abortion didn't work?" Celeste texted Burke in June 2024, according to prosecutors, who say Burke killed her after she threatened to reveal to the public that he had been abusing a minor.
Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering and sexually abusing the teenager - who he is accused of killing and dismembering in late 2025.
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In an exchange dated January 2024, Burke apologised to the teen for "putting her through this", according to messages shown in the Los Angeles court on Friday.
She responded, "neither of us are capable of watching and taking care of the baby. it's for the best no?"
The court heard that in another text to the teen, sent in June 2024, Burke wrote: "Let's let this abortion be the last one til we have the real one…"
Prosecutors presented iCloud data recovered from the defendant's iPhone, which included texts between him and Celeste dating back to 8 August 2022 - when she was just 11, and he was 17.
Prosecutors and Los Angeles Police Detective Corey Farell said the device also had nearly 50 photographs of the teenager during the alleged sexual abuse.
Detectives added that Burke’s phone lock screen was a picture of the pair, topless, embracing.
During the proceedings, the victim's mother, Mercedes Rivas Hernandez, was visibly emotional and left the court with her husband as some of the pictures were described.
According to a memo filed by prosecutors earlier this year, the pair "broke up" in November 2024, but stayed in contact - including an alleged argument on the night before her death, supposedly over Burke's relationships with other women.
In his testimony on Friday, Dr Grant Ho of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner - who conducted the post-mortem examination on Celeste - told the court it was "extremely difficult to tell" exactly when the teenager died due to the state of decomposition when her remains were found.
Lawyers for the defence cited that uncertainty, questioning if it was possible that the teenager could have somehow harmed herself.
Prosecutors allege that Burke fatally stabbed Hernandez inside his Hollywood home last April, before amputating two of her fingers to cover up evidence of the pair's complementary hand tattoos, and dismembering her with a chainsaw.
Police detective Farell testified that the DNA taken from blood located in Burke's Hollywood Hills home and garage was a match for Celeste.
Parts of Celeste's body were discovered inside the boot of a Tesla registered to Burke in September 2025, parked in a Hollywood tow yard.
She was found the day after she would have turned 15.
D4vd, who rose to fame on TikTok with the viral hits Romantic Homicide and Here With Me, was on tour at the time - although the tour was cancelled shortly afterwards.
Police announced his arrest in April this year.