Prosecutors and Los Angeles Police Detective Corey Farell said the singer's phone also had nearly 50 photographs of the teenager during the alleged sexual abuse

A photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is displayed Monday, April 20, 2026, in Los Angeles for a press conference regarding the case of singer D4vd, who was charged on suspicion of killing the 14-year-old girl whose dismembered body was found in his car. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Texts between singer D4vd and 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who he is accused of murdering, reveal she had been pregnant and had an abortion just weeks before her death.

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Dozens of photographs and text messages were shown during a hearing for a judge to determine if the singer, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, should go on trial for the teen's death last year. She was 13 years old at the time of the exchange, whilst Burke was 19. "What [if] the first abortion didn't work?" Celeste texted Burke in June 2024, according to prosecutors, who say Burke killed her after she threatened to reveal to the public that he had been abusing a minor. Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering and sexually abusing the teenager - who he is accused of killing and dismembering in late 2025. Read more: Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray after bottle attack in London nightclub - as mugshot of singer released Read more: Gail Porter reveals injuries after getting 'knocked over' in London Tube station

David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd, was arraigned Monday, April 20, 2026. Picture: Alamy

In an exchange dated January 2024, Burke apologised to the teen for "putting her through this", according to messages shown in the Los Angeles court on Friday. She responded, "neither of us are capable of watching and taking care of the baby. it's for the best no?" The court heard that in another text to the teen, sent in June 2024, Burke wrote: "Let's let this abortion be the last one til we have the real one…" Prosecutors presented iCloud data recovered from the defendant's iPhone, which included texts between him and Celeste dating back to 8 August 2022 - when she was just 11, and he was 17. Prosecutors and Los Angeles Police Detective Corey Farell said the device also had nearly 50 photographs of the teenager during the alleged sexual abuse. Detectives added that Burke’s phone lock screen was a picture of the pair, topless, embracing. During the proceedings, the victim's mother, Mercedes Rivas Hernandez, was visibly emotional and left the court with her husband as some of the pictures were described.

A mugshot of David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd, is displayed Monday, April 20, 2026, in Los Angeles at a press conference. Picture: Alamy