A pair of cyber-criminals who hacked Transport for London (TfL) at a cost of £29 million have been jailed for a total of 11 years.

The Scattered Spider gang was linked to last year's cyber attacks on firms including M&S, Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover.

The two teenagers were separately handed prison sentences of five years and six months respectively after carrying out 'Britain's biggest cyber attack' as part of criminal group Scattered Spider.

The prosecution said that the hackers were able to access the company's systems using stolen employee data on the dark web.

The pair who conducted the “multi-day intrusion” appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting their roles in the hack.

The hack also meant all of TfL’s more than 27,000 employees were forced to attend an office to reset their passwords.

Thalha Jubair, 20, and Owen Flowers, 18, conducted an “extremely serious hack” on TfL’s online network which could have done “catastrophic damage” between August 31 and September 3 2024.

He added: "The sentence I will pass is the lowest, which is consistent with adequately reflecting your criminality."

Delivering his sentencing remarks, the judge said despite the hackers youth and neurodivergence, the crime was "so serious that I have no alternative but to pass a sentence of immediate custody".

The defence also argued that Flowers' immaturity and neurodiversity should be taken into account in the sentencing.

Mr Justice Turner said: “There’s no Fagan in this case, it’s a Faganless crime.”

He said: “They recruited young children to use their nimble fingers and nimble feet to steal from people.”

His barrister Paul Keleher KC compared his client to a “modern day Oliver Twist” who had been groomed from a young age to use his skills for hacking.

Jubair's defence had argued he had suffered with poor mental health throughout his entire life, making him vulnerable to grooming by cyber criminals.

He highlighted the prosecution's argument that up to £56bn damage could have been caused if the pair had continued their hacking and closed down the transport network.

In the televised sentencing, Mr Justice Turner addressed the defendants and said: “I’m satisfied that your actions were primarily motivated by selfish bravado heedless of the consequences on others.”

Data from the Oyster refund system was accessed, contactless systems were delayed, and applications for Oyster photocards for children and young people were closed down.

The defendants were tied to a group known as Scattered Spider.

Mark Fenhalls KC, prosecuting, said: “These two young men are highly skilled with computers and capable of wreaking havoc and you may think wholly indifferent to the consequences for the public and the potential suffering and costs to others.”

Along with the £29 million in damages from disruption to services and operational work, TfL claims the incident cost £10 million in lost income.

The hackers worked through the night for 16 hours to access the TfL systems after tricking the helpdesk into resetting a password for them, the court heard.

They then logged on to Microsoft Azure and began “using TfL’s own systems to hack itself” as they moved up through the system.

“They are both experienced and talented hackers who were together in concert with others to attack TfL,” said Mr Fenhalls.

The prosecution added that the hackers “could have shut out and shut down TfL completely” as they eventually had the “highest privileged access” in the system, known as “the keys to the kingdom”.

A TfL victim impact statement read out in court said: “It is possible that access could have been sufficient to enable the actor to cause catastrophic damage to many technology systems, which would have led to significant and extended transport service degradation and disruption.

“Such widespread disruption would have had a serious impact on the travelling public, including for those accessing education, healthcare and other essential services, and London’s economy.”

Flowers also livestreamed Jubair as he conducted the hack, and some of the videos were recovered when he was arrested three days later on September 6.

The pair were in constant contact during the attack, and spoke about “nuking access” to the servers on their way out.

Mr Fenhalls said: “They were utterly reckless about the consequences of hacking TfL, the transport network and the communications for the country.

“It only came to an end because TfL threw them out rather than they chose to stop.”

Together they used remote servers to conceal the origin of the attack, created virtual machines within the TfL system to destroy evidence of the attack, downloaded millions of lines of data from their systems, and created multiple back doors within TfL’s system, the court heard.

The prosecution underlined a potential loss of billions to the UK if the hackers had locked or destroyed the central TfL system.

“This is hacking of the most serious sort with the ability to do remarkable levels of damage,” said Mr Fenhalls.

Jubair was sentenced last year for 22 offences including hacks on individuals, telecoms businesses and the City of London Police system.

On behalf of Flowers, who was 17 when he conducted the hack, Adam Davis KC described his client as an “immature child trying to show off online”.

When Flowers was arrested in September 2024, his laptop was found in the process of hacking two US healthcare systems.

Those hacks were only stopped because of the “fortuitous timing” of his arrest, the court heard.

The defendants were both placed on remand just over a year after the hack took place in September 2025.

Flowers managed to purchase “unlawful phones” in prison and search for logins to the Ministry of Justice, HMP Wandsworth staff, and the CPS, the court heard.

“Mr Fenhalls said: “Whilst in prison Flowers has used online tools used for purchase of breached credentials. It also indicates attempts to access multiple government domains.”

Both men admitted conspiracy to commit unauthorised acts in relation to a computer causing or creating risk of serious damage.

Flowers also admitted two counts of conspiracy to commit unauthorised acts in relation to a computer with intent to impair, in relation to the healthcare systems.

Mr Justice Turner will pass sentence on the hackers at 11.30am on Thursday.