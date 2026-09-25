Transport for London has been fined £2 million following the death of a pensioner who was struck by a double-decker bus at a pedestrian crossing, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said.

CCTV footage showed there had been five near misses in the two days before Mrs Mecaley was killed, and a similar collision had occurred in April 2022, according to HSE.

The prosecution of TfL, brought on by HSE, came after the death in December 2023 of 74-year-old retired nurse Grace Mecaley – who was fatally injured when she was struck by a route 212 double decker bus at the station while using an authorised pedestrian crossing.

The local government body, which is overseen by Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan of Tooting, was convicted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday of failing to ensure pedestrians and vehicles could circulate safely at Walthamstow bus station in north-east London.

“The crossing was positioned at the apex of a bend, where buses turned into the station,” a spokesperson for HSE said after the conviction on Friday.

“Its position and the angle at which buses approached meant drivers could turn towards the crossing without having a clear view of its full length.

“The ‘red carpet’ crossing was intended to give pedestrians priority. However, the layout created ambiguity over right of way and increased the risk of a collision.”

According to HSE, TfL’s failure to manage the risks at the crossing persisted for years until December 15 2023, when Mrs Mecaley was struck.

She was walking home after shopping on Walthamstow High Street and, at around 5pm, began crossing the road from Rose Bank Villas.

She was around two-thirds of the way across when a number 212 bus rounded the corner and struck her.

She suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

HSE’s investigation also found TfL had failed to adequately monitor bus drivers operating at the station, according to the public body.

In addition to the £2 million fine, TfL was also ordered to pay £5,081 in costs at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Speaking after the conviction, HSE inspector Laurence Goodacre said: “Grace was a vibrant member of her community and her loss will be deeply felt.

“Grace was simply walking home after shopping when she was struck and killed while using an authorised pedestrian crossing.

“TfL had a responsibility to keep pedestrians safe, but its failings meant Grace never made it home.

“It is HSE’s role to hold organisations to account when their failures to manage health and safety put members of the public at risk or result in tragic incidents like this one.

“Grace died just days before Christmas and her family will continue to feel that loss particularly deeply at what should be a happy time of year.

“I hope today’s sentence provides them with some measure of comfort, knowing that those responsible for her death have been held to account.”

TfL shut down Walthamstow bus station for six weeks in 2024, saying it needed time to implement safety upgrades.

Lorna Murphy, TfL’s director of buses, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Grace Mecaley.

“Every death on the transport network is devastating, and we’re determined to end the trauma caused by loss of life and injury.

“We’re committed to ensuring our bus stations are safe and our comprehensive safety programme continues to drive improvements, including changes to infrastructure, increased monitoring and close working with operators to ensure compliance with the rules at bus stations.

“In December 2024, we completed works to permanently improve pedestrian safety at Walthamstow Bus Station.

“As the operator of the bus station, we have accepted responsibility for the charges brought by the Health and Safety Executive.

“We will be considering our next steps in relation to the level of the fine imposed by the court.”