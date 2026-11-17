TfL staff facing 'shocking' levels of abuse, with some reporting incidents 'on a daily basis'
Workers said verbal and gesture abuse were a “common thing” for frontline crews, adding verbal violence can sometimes be “shockingly awful”.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Transport for London staff say they are facing “shocking” levels of abuse, with some reporting incidents “on a daily basis”.
Listen to this article
Workers at the corporation told the Press Association verbal and gesture abuse were a “common thing” for frontline crews, adding verbal violence can sometimes be “shockingly awful”.
Transport support and enforcement officer Chris, 35, told PA: “Violence, aggression and antisocial behaviour – we basically experience on a daily basis, be it to ourselves or to other members of staff on the network”.
He added: “I think once you put on a uniform and you’re trying to enforce bylaws and things like that, you know, you become an easy target for people to abuse.”
Some 3,922 incidents against TfL’s Underground and Overground staff were recorded in the year to March 2026, a Freedom of Information request by PA found.
Of these, 1,951 (nearly 50%) were verbal and gesture abuse incidents, followed by 1,131 (almost 29%) threat incidents and 840 (about 21%) physical assault incidents.
TfL employed 16,355 Underground and Overground workers as of April 2025, the latest available figures show.
TfL’s head of workplace violence and aggression, Emma Croxall, told PA: “The figures aren’t a surprise to me because we’ve been kind of well aware of what’s been happening out on our network.
“But I think they’re shocking. I think they go to show that abuse on our transport workers is at an unacceptable level still.”
She added: “The verbal and gesture abuse is a common thing that our frontline staff experience… I would say experience on a regular basis, and it can be shockingly awful verbal abuse.”
Chris, who has worked at TfL for just over a year, recalled an instance where he saw two of his colleagues being racially abused by a drunk passenger who did not want to get off a train at Stratford in east London.
They were called to the incident one evening in November last year after the man allegedly abused one of the train’s conductors who had to lock herself in a cabin “to keep herself away from him”.
Chris said the man then abused one of his black colleagues who had tried to engage in conversation, by telling him: “I’m not going to talk to any of you, I’m only going to talk to my people.”
The British Transport Police (BTP) was later called as the man would not get off the train, and Chris said “it ended up taking like eight officers to get this him off and then it continued on the platform”.
It is not known what happened with the passenger after the incident.
Chris said: “I think with my colleagues, we just felt quite lucky that it didn’t end up worse for us because it could have easily hurt all of us.”
The figures obtained by PA show at least 455 of the 3,922 — more than one in 10 — incidents in the year to March involved hate.
Chris said threatening behaviour and spitting towards TfL staff are “quite common”.
He added: “Spitting almost feels worse than getting punched. It’s quite a degrading thing to do.”
The worker said he was “not surprised” by the figures obtained by PA, adding his team has encouraged staff members to keep reporting incidents as they happen.
Siwan Hayward, TfL’s director of Security, Policing and Enforcement, told PA: “While we’ve made real progress in reducing the most harmful forms of violence and aggression against our directly employed staff transport workers, the well-documented rising levels of hostility and hate across society make clear that we cannot be complacent.
“That’s why we’re working closely with our colleagues, trade unions, the police and our operators to take action, including by making body‑worn video essential kit for all frontline staff, enhancing enforcement, running communications campaigns and giving colleagues the skills to manage conflicts.”
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said violence and abuse against transport workers is a serious and growing problem on London’s public transport network.
He told PA: “Increasing staffing levels across the network, ending lone working, providing safe places of refuge and an increased BTP presence, are key to tackling the risk of violence.
“These protections must apply to every worker across the TfL network, including outsourced staff who face the same risks but often lack the same protections.”
Some 1,476 incidents against London Underground and Overground staff were reported to the police in the year to March 2026, the highest number in at least five years, the figures obtained by PA show.
Incidents are not always reported the same year as they happen.
BTP Superintendent John Loveless said: “There is absolutely no place on the railway network for violent behaviour, especially towards members of railway staff simply trying to do their jobs.
“We will continue to work closely with our partners in the railway industry to keep staff safe and ensure any offenders are brought to justice.”
A spokesperson for the Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: “Violence and aggression towards anyone at work is completely unacceptable, and the Mayor has zero tolerance for this on London’s transport network.
“Everyone has the right to work without fear of being assaulted, abused or threatened, and the Mayor is determined to stamp out these harmful and traumatic incidents.”