Workers said verbal and gesture abuse were a “common thing” for frontline crews, adding verbal violence can sometimes be “shockingly awful”.

By Flaminia Luck

Transport for London staff say they are facing “shocking” levels of abuse, with some reporting incidents “on a daily basis”.

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Workers at the corporation told the Press Association verbal and gesture abuse were a “common thing” for frontline crews, adding verbal violence can sometimes be “shockingly awful”. Transport support and enforcement officer Chris, 35, told PA: “Violence, aggression and antisocial behaviour – we basically experience on a daily basis, be it to ourselves or to other members of staff on the network”. He added: “I think once you put on a uniform and you’re trying to enforce bylaws and things like that, you know, you become an easy target for people to abuse.” Some 3,922 incidents against TfL’s Underground and Overground staff were recorded in the year to March 2026, a Freedom of Information request by PA found. Of these, 1,951 (nearly 50%) were verbal and gesture abuse incidents, followed by 1,131 (almost 29%) threat incidents and 840 (about 21%) physical assault incidents.

Bond Street Station ELizabeth Line Opens. Picture: Richard Baker/Getty

TfL employed 16,355 Underground and Overground workers as of April 2025, the latest available figures show. TfL’s head of workplace violence and aggression, Emma Croxall, told PA: “The figures aren’t a surprise to me because we’ve been kind of well aware of what’s been happening out on our network. “But I think they’re shocking. I think they go to show that abuse on our transport workers is at an unacceptable level still.” She added: “The verbal and gesture abuse is a common thing that our frontline staff experience… I would say experience on a regular basis, and it can be shockingly awful verbal abuse.” Chris, who has worked at TfL for just over a year, recalled an instance where he saw two of his colleagues being racially abused by a drunk passenger who did not want to get off a train at Stratford in east London. They were called to the incident one evening in November last year after the man allegedly abused one of the train’s conductors who had to lock herself in a cabin “to keep herself away from him”. Chris said the man then abused one of his black colleagues who had tried to engage in conversation, by telling him: “I’m not going to talk to any of you, I’m only going to talk to my people.” The British Transport Police (BTP) was later called as the man would not get off the train, and Chris said “it ended up taking like eight officers to get this him off and then it continued on the platform”.