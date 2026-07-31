TfL worker 'brutally attacked' by woman asked to stop vaping at Elizabeth line station
Police have opened an investigation into the incident
A Transport for London worker suffered a fractured eye socket after he was attacked by a woman who he had asked to stop vaping at a tube station.
Listen to this article
Police have launched an investigation into alleged assault which took place on the Elizabeth line at Whitechapel station at around 11:30am on Monday June 29.
The victim was reportedly punched in the face twice and then kicked in the chest after asking the woman if she could refrain from vaping.
The British Transport Police (BTP) has since released CCTV footage of a woman investigators want to speak to in connection.
Read more: Disgraced funeral boss who gave families the wrong ashes and kept bodies on the floor inside 'horror scene' jailed for 20 years
Read more: Fifa boss Gianni Infantino 'the wrong man to lead the organisation,' says Andy Burnham amid World Cup sell-off plans
The image appears to show the suspect in her late teens to early 20s and of a slim build with tied-back dark-coloured hair.
She can be seen wearing a beige crop top with cream bottoms, and a bar necklace.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 234 of 29 June."
They added that information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously.