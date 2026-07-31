A Transport for London worker suffered a fractured eye socket after he was attacked by a woman who he had asked to stop vaping at a tube station.

Police have launched an investigation into alleged assault which took place on the Elizabeth line at Whitechapel station at around 11:30am on Monday June 29.

The victim was reportedly punched in the face twice and then kicked in the chest after asking the woman if she could refrain from vaping.

The British Transport Police (BTP) has since released CCTV footage of a woman investigators want to speak to in connection.

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