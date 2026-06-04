London Underground drivers have walked out again causing fresh disruption for travellers in the capital.

Picket lines will again be mounted outside Tube stations on Thursday and the union said it expected the strike to be solidly supported.

The two sides met for five hours on Monday, with the assistance of the conciliation service Acas, but the talks ended without any resolution.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out on Tuesday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over a four-day week.

The RMT added that talks were expected to resume next week.

Commenting on the impact of Tuesday’s strike, a Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are grateful to our customers for their patience while they made their journeys in spite of the disruption on our network caused by the RMT’s industrial action.

“Oyster and contactless card taps were only down by around 10% across the whole day, showing that Londoners and visitors to the city were still able to travel despite the strike action.

“We managed to run services on most lines, with the Jubilee line in particular running almost 90% of normally scheduled kilometres.

“We also saw that over 60% of drivers came to work across the day, helping millions of people travelling across the city get around as easily as possible.

“We continue to urge the RMT to work with us to resolve their questions on the proposed four-day week and to suspend any future action while that work is completed.”