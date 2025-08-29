On Friday the court ruled that as the country's leader, she violated constitutional rules on ethics in a phone call with Cambodia's senate president, Hun Sen.

The ruling means she immediately loses her job, which she had held for about a year.

Paetongtarn was suspended from her duties on July 1 when the court agreed to hear the case against her, and deputy prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai took over her responsibilities.

Paetongtarn's leaked June 15 call with Hun Sen was aimed at easing tensions over competing claims to territory along their border, but sparked outrage in Thailand because Paetongtarn seemed overly friendly in discussing a matter of national security and appeared to malign a Thai army general.

Read more: Thailand and Cambodia reaffirm shaky ceasefire after days of fighting

Read more: Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire following days of deadly border clashes