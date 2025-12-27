The agreement calls for no further military movements by either side and no violations of either side's airspace for military purposes

Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha (left) and Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit (right) pose for pictures after signing a ceasefire agreement, at the General Border Committee Meeting in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand. Picture: Cambodian Government/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Thailand and Cambodia have signed a ceasefire agreement to end weeks of armed combat along their border over competing claims to territory.

In addition to ending the fighting, the agreement calls for no further military movements by either side and no violations of either side's airspace for military purposes. Only Thailand has employed air strikes in the fighting, hitting sites in Cambodia as recently as Saturday morning, according to Cambodia's defence ministry. Another major clause of the deal calls for Thailand - "after the ceasefire has been fully maintained for 72 hours" - to repatriate 18 Cambodian soldiers it has held as prisoners since earlier fighting in July. Their release has been a major demand of the Cambodian side.

A group of Thai people gathered holding ‘Stop the War' signs to call for an end to the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia, which has been ongoing for more than 10 days. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

The agreement was signed by the two countries' defence ministers, Cambodia's Tea Seiha and Thailand's Nattaphon Narkphanit, at a checkpoint on their border on Saturday after lower-level talks by military officials for three days as part of the already-established General Border Committee. The agreement declares the two sides are committed to an earlier ceasefire that ended five days of fighting in July and follow-up agreements, and includes commitments to 16 de-escalation measures. The original July ceasefire was brokered by Malaysia and pushed through by pressure from US President Donald Trump, who threatened to withhold trade privileges unless Thailand and Cambodia agreed. It was formalised in more detail in October at a regional meeting in Malaysia that Mr Trump attended. Despite those deals, the two countries carried on a bitter propaganda war and minor cross-border violence continued, escalating in early December to widespread heavy fighting.

Cambodian military police officers stand guard at the Ban Pakkad Border Checkpoint, following ceasefire talks between Thailand and Cambodia. Picture: Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images