More than 1,000 dead as floods hit Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand
More than 1,000 people have died from flooding and landslides across southeast Asia, as extreme weather batters Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and parts of Thailand.
Rescue and aid efforts continued across Asia this weekend after heavy rain caused massive floods across several countries.
The severe weather has killed at least 469 people in Indonesia, 170 in Thailand and 334 in Sri Lanka, authorities said.
In Thailand, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has outlined recovery and compensation plans for the southern part of the country, where the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said severe flooding in 12 provinces affected more than 1.4 million households and 3.8 million people.
Authorities in Sri Lanka said on Monday that rescuers are still searching for 370 missing people.
Nearly 148,000 people are being housed in temporary shelters after downpours that flooded homes, fields and roads and triggered landslides.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto pledged to rebuild infrastructure while visiting areas impacted by floods and landslides on Sumatra that left thousands homeless and 474 people missing as of Monday.
Some areas of Indonesia remained unreachable on Monday after the disaster damaged roads and downed communications lines, with residents in impacted areas relying on aircraft to deliver supplies.
Flooding displaced 290,700 people in the provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh, the National Disaster Management Agency said.
Mr Prabowo, who visited North Sumatra on Monday and was expected in West Sumatra and Aceh during the day, said the government's response is reaching those in need.
"We need to confront climate change effectively," Mr Prabowo said. "Local governments must take a significant role in safeguarding the environment and preparing for the extreme weather conditions that will arise from future climate change."