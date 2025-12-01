More than 1,000 people have died from flooding and landslides across southeast Asia, as extreme weather batters Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and parts of Thailand.

Rescue and aid efforts continued across Asia this weekend after heavy rain caused massive floods across several countries.

The severe weather has killed at least 469 people in Indonesia, 170 in Thailand and 334 in Sri Lanka, authorities said.

In Thailand, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has outlined recovery and compensation plans for the southern part of the country, where the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said severe flooding in 12 provinces affected more than 1.4 million households and 3.8 million people.

