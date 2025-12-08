Thailand launches strikes on Cambodia as border tensions reignite
Thailand has launched airstrikes along the border with Cambodia, hitting military targets in an escalation of tensions between the two countries.
Thai army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree said the strikes were ordered after Cambodian troops fired first into Thai territory.
He said Thailand used aircraft "to strike military targets in several areas to suppress Cambodian supporting fire attacks", adding that one Thai soldier was killed and eight others were wounded.
Three Cambodian civilians were also seriously injured, according to Met Measpheakdey, deputy governor of Oddar Meanchey province in Cambodia.
Reports from Cambodia suggest the Thai military attacked their troops first in Preah Vihear province.
But Thailand accused its neighbouring country of opening fire first in a 20-minute incident that resulted in injuries to two of its soldiers.
"Cambodia urges that Thailand immediately stop all hostile activities that threaten peace and stability in the region," said Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata.
The strikes ramp up the tensions between the neighbouring countries, which have been simmering ever since the two nations signed a Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire deal in October.
The US president pushed for a peace agreement after territorial disputes led to five days of combat between the two countries in July, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians.
The most recent clashes broke out around two areas in the easternmost province of Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand's military said.
More than 385,000 Thai civilians are being evacuated across four border districts, with over 35,000 already housed in temporary shelters, military officials said.
Meanwhile in Cambodia, footage shows students feeling their classes to meet their parents after the Education Ministry shut several schools along the border.
For more than a century, Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty at points along their 508-mile (817km) land border.