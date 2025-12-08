The strikes ramp up the tensions between the neighbouring countries, which have been simmering ever since the two nations signed a Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire deal in October

Cambodian soldiers (R) ride their motorbike as local residents evacuate following clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Thailand has launched airstrikes along the border with Cambodia, hitting military targets in an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Thai army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree said the strikes were ordered after Cambodian troops fired first into Thai territory. He said Thailand used aircraft "to strike military targets in several areas to suppress Cambodian supporting fire attacks", adding that one Thai soldier was killed and eight others were wounded.

For more than a century, Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty at points along their 508-mile (817km) land border. Picture: Getty

Three Cambodian civilians were also seriously injured, according to Met Measpheakdey, deputy governor of Oddar Meanchey province in Cambodia. Reports from Cambodia suggest the Thai military attacked their troops first in Preah Vihear province. But Thailand accused its neighbouring country of opening fire first in a 20-minute incident that resulted in injuries to two of its soldiers. "Cambodia urges that Thailand immediately stop all hostile activities that threaten peace and stability in the region," said Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata. The strikes ramp up the tensions between the neighbouring countries, which have been simmering ever since the two nations signed a Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire deal in October.

Thai residents who fled homes as Thailand and Cambodia clash over border, rest at an evacuation center in Buriram province, Thailand. Picture: AP Photo/Sopa Saelee