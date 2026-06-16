Thames Water is reportedly on the brink of temporary nationalisation after the Environment Secretary cast doubt on a £10 billion rescue deal for the embattled supplier.

Emma Reynolds is understood to have written to water regulator Ofwat on Monday warning the current bid tabled by Thames Water creditors would place an “undue burden” on customers.

The Government’s misgivings over the deal comes as Ofwat is said to have been close to accepting the offer from bidding consortium London & Valley Water, which has proposed injecting £10 billion into debt-laden Thames Water in return for any new fines over sewage leaks being waived for four years.

Thames Water – Britain’s biggest water supplier with 16 million customers – is hoping to secure the deal to stave off temporary nationalisation after being left close to collapse by nearly £20 billion of debt.

It has also faced a series of hefty fines for its poor environmental performance in recent years - a theme which was explored in the documentary 'Dirty Business'.

A rescue bid by creditors is seen as the final realistic option on the table to avoid being placed into the Government’s so-called special administration regime after a previous rescue deal with US private equity giant KKR collapsed in May last year.

Administrators have already been lined up to step in if needed.