Thames Water warns hosepipe ban affecting millions could remain for 'months' despite September rain
The water supplier said that "significant and prolonged" rainfall over several weeks or months will be needed before the ban can be lifted
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A hosepipe ban imposed by Thames Water could remain for months despite the recent spell of rainfall.
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The water supplier said that "significant and prolonged" rainfall over several weeks or months will be needed before the ban can be lifted.
Restrictions on non-essential water use affecting around 10 million customers were introduced in July.
The ban followed a record-breaking spell of hot, dry weather which saw the UK face five heatwaves with almost three quarters of England still in drought.
Despite some rainfall in September, the water firm said it wasn't enough to recover water levels in rivers, reservoirs.
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It said that August saw just 28mm of rainfall in the Thames catchment - 43 per cent of the long-term average.
Groundwater levels - water found underground absorbed in rocks - remain "significantly below average", the firm said.
It also revealed that reservoir storage in London is currently at 56 per cent, below the 78 per cent average for September.
In Farmoor Reservoir near Oxford, storage levels are at 75 per cent, compared to the 93 per cent average.
Thames Water said it is fixing around 1,000 leaks a week, 20 per cent more than normal, following the hot weather which can make pipes more prone to bursts.
Julie Morton, Head of Water Resources at Thames Water said: "While the rainfall we have seen in September is very welcome, it has not been enough to overcome the impact of the prolonged dry weather we've experienced since spring.
"Across our region, rainfall between March and August was less than half of what we would normally expect, and while some river levels have responded to recent rain, groundwater and soil moisture remain significantly below average.
"We will need significant and prolonged rainfall over the coming weeks to be able to consider lifting the restrictions that remain in place.
"We know restrictions are frustrating and we’re grateful to customers for continuing to use water carefully. Every reduction in water use helps protect supplies for customers, communities and the environment."
The open-ended restrictions came into effect on Thursday, July 23, affecting around 10 million customers across London, Thames Valley and the Home Counties.
The ban followed what the company described as "exceptionally dry weather and sustained high water demand".
The Environment Agency has said 120% of average rainfall is required in the next seven months if the UK is to come out of drought after a record-breaking hot summer.
Drought is only over when rivers, groundwater, and reservoirs are back to normal levels, and the latter two continue to recede, as expected after months of dry spells.