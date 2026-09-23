The water supplier said that "significant and prolonged" rainfall over several weeks or months will be needed before the ban can be lifted

Despite the recent rainfall in parts of England, reservoirs and groundwater levels remain low after several months of exceptionally dry conditions and record high temperatures across the UK. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A hosepipe ban imposed by Thames Water could remain for months despite the recent spell of rainfall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A dog walker in the autumn sunshine on Wimbledon Common. Picture: Alamy

It said that August saw just 28mm of rainfall in the Thames catchment - 43 per cent of the long-term average. Groundwater levels - water found underground absorbed in rocks - remain "significantly below average", the firm said. It also revealed that reservoir storage in London is currently at 56 per cent, below the 78 per cent average for September. In Farmoor Reservoir near Oxford, storage levels are at 75 per cent, compared to the 93 per cent average.

Nine major water suppliers have implemented Temporary Use Bans (TUBs). Picture: https://www.water.org.uk/

Thames Water said it is fixing around 1,000 leaks a week, 20 per cent more than normal, following the hot weather which can make pipes more prone to bursts. Julie Morton, Head of Water Resources at Thames Water said: "While the rainfall we have seen in September is very welcome, it has not been enough to overcome the impact of the prolonged dry weather we've experienced since spring. "Across our region, rainfall between March and August was less than half of what we would normally expect, and while some river levels have responded to recent rain, groundwater and soil moisture remain significantly below average. "We will need significant and prolonged rainfall over the coming weeks to be able to consider lifting the restrictions that remain in place.

Thames Water said: "While the rainfall we have seen in September is very welcome, it has not been enough to overcome the impact of the prolonged dry weather we've experienced since spring.". Picture: Alamy