Insolvency plans have been drawn up for Thames Water. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Ministers have lined up insolvency plans for utility giant Thames Water in case of a potential collapse - with ministers warning the firm is still in "crisis mode".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Environment Secretary Steve Reed signed off the appointment, with FTI Consulting set to act as an administrator if the heavily indebted water firm fails to secure funding from lenders. The advisory role means FTI Consulting is the prime candidate to act as the firm's administrator if it cannot secure a private sector bailout, sources told Sky News. However, approval of such an appointment would be decided in court. Thames Water, which has 16 million customers, is nearly £20 billion in debt and MPs were told earlier this year that at one point it had about five weeks' worth of cash left before going bust. That was before it secured an extra £3billion loan deal, which effectively stopped it from being renationalised and falling under Government control. Read more: Thames Water still in ‘crisis mode’ as turnaround set to take a decade Read more: Thames Water bosses recalled before MPs to face grilling on bonuses and rescue

Download the all new LBC App now! Picture: LBC