Thames Water has said that it has no intention to raise customer bills due to a heatwave or drought.

A hosepipe ban was announced by the company, which covers London and wider parts of the South East and South West, at the end of July.

Parts of the UK are now into their fifth heatwave of an unprecedented dry summer, with the hottest day of the year so far falling on Thursday.

Thames Water is among five water firms which have been given the green light to raise bills further, despite complaints of leaking infrastructure in their properties.

It was also criticised earlier this year when a “golden handshake” agreement with its chief financial officer saw him being awarded a £1m bonus.

The company is sinking under a debt pile of more than £20m, according to reports, and, in April, raised bills by an average of £2 per month for 2026-27.

But despite water being at a premium, Thames Water told LBC: "There are no intentions to raise customer bills due to the heatwave [or] drought."