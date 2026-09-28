Massive queue for water bottles at supermarkets as South West London and Surrey hit by outage

A huge queue at a supermarket for bottled water this morning. Picture: Cllr Steve Bax/Facebook

By Asher McShane

Thousands of homes across five London boroughs were without water this morning due to a massive leak.

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Thames Water said there was an 'issue' with water supply in multiple postcodes in south-west London. People in Kingston upon Thames, Merton, Richmond upon Thames, Sutton and Wandsworth are affected. The Surrey districts of Elmbridge and Spelthorne are also facing supply issues. Images captured at what is believed to be the source of the leak by TheLocal365.com show The Wilderness sports ground in Molesey underwater. Huge queues of residents built up outside supermarkets where bottle water was being 'rationed' according to a local councillor. Thames Water said: “Sorry if your tap water isn’t running at the moment. We're dealing with a large burst water main which is affecting the water supply to the wider area. Read more: Urgent plea for peace amid Orange Order march tensions - as Burnham calls for 'calm on all sides' Read more: 'I derailed whatever they were planning': Hero farmer describes herself as a 'plucky amateur' as she recounts how she foiled terror plot

Images captured at the source of the leak by TheLocal365.com show The Wilderness sports ground in Molesey underwater. Picture: TheLocal365.com