Andy Burnham has previously promised to bring the “essentials of life”, including utilities such as the water sector, under greater public control.

Campaigners gather outside the Parliament, calling on the UK government to act on sewage pollution. Picture: Vuk Valcic/Alamy

By Connor Hand

Thames Water has been accused of allowing a “horrendous” increase in pollution incidents in 2026 ahead of a crucial credit decision for the bankruptcy-threatened firm later this week.

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New data shared exclusively with LBC found that monthly cases of pollution events resulting in damage to the capital’s waters increased by over 40% in the first nine months of 2026. It means 55 such cases have occurred each month since the start of the year - up from 38 last year. Thames Water argues that a change in methodology explained the increase. Under new guidance from the Environment Agency (EA), firms have been obliged to provide a more accurate picture of the number of Category 1-3 pollution incidents taking place in their patch. Read more: Thames Water lenders to appoint Lord Hutton as independent chair in takeover bid Read more: Octopus numbers soar 1,500% in UK waters as fishermen warn of threat to industry

Thames Water argues that a change in methodology explained the increase. Picture: Bennett Dean/Alamy

Robert Forrester, who worked at the EA for over 20 years, argues that the figures indicate a “complete failure” by Thames Water to address concerns over its environmental performance. “The statistics show that the failures aren't being tempered, they're actually increasing, and there’s no sign of that stopping,” Forrester, who obtained the data, told LBC. Earlier this year, LBC found that E. coli levels in sections of the Thames were 58 times higher than the point at which the river is designated as poor quality bathing water. “The government hasn't put any deterrent in place to stop that [and] Thames Water has taken advantage of that. I can't see that changing unless it enters into special administration.” The future of Thames Water has proved a headache for successive governments since the scale of its financial woes was revealed three years ago. The company is almost £20bn in debt, and fears of its collapse have led the government to contemplate taking the unprecedented step of bringing the firm into a Special Administration Regime (SAR).

A form of temporary nationalisation, this would make the government responsible for providing services to its 16 million customers, and could cost the taxpayer between £2-4bn if it is kept under public control for 18 months. Thames Water has asked creditors to provide an additional £2.4bn in liquidity to Autumn 2027, with the deadline for approval being on Thursday. London & Valley Water (LVW), the consortium of over 100 creditors that collectively holds over 90% of Thames Water’s debt, has previously proposed a £10bn injection of capital to take over the firm, but this was rejected by then environment secretary, Emma Reynolds, who said the plan had insufficient protections for the environment and consumers. In a bid to stave off the prospect of the company entering special administration, LVW last week appointed the former Labour cabinet member Lord Hutton as independent chair-designate of Thames Water’s board. Last week, it emerged that the prime minister has instructed officials to explore more radical approaches to tackle the problems facing Thames Water.

A source told the Guardian that measures that have never been “properly considered” could be adopted, potentially including converting the £100m of fines Thames Water is due to pay for environmental failures into a government stake in the company. This would therefore give MPs a say in how it is run.

Andy Burnham has previously promised to bring the “essentials of life”, including utilities such as the water sector, under greater public control. Picture: PA Images/Alamy