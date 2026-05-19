London- October 9, 2023: Thames Water vehicles in Fulham south west London. Water industry company. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

A potential change in prime ministers has put the rescue deal for the struggling water company under threat.

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Ministers are currently trying to negotiate a takeover deal for Thames Water with a group of creditors led by American investment firm Elliott Management. However, government insiders have revealed that said that deal is now uncertain, in part because Keir Starmer's position in Downing Street could potentially change. Starmer’s most likely successor, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, has talked about bringing utility companies into public ownership, with his supporters advocating for him to start with Thames Water if he becomes prime minister. “Things are changing every day – it’s very uncertain,” a senior source in the environment department has said. Read more: Thames Water creditors pledge £3.4bn of new equity in improved rescue bid

Ministers are trying to secure a rescue deal for the struggling water company. Picture: Alamy

The government insider was mindful about the uncertainty surrounding who will be prime minister by the end of the year but said they were disappointed that details of the deal had appeared in the press. “We aren’t very impressed that things keep getting leaked by the creditors,” they said. They added that there was currently “little direction” from the top of government. Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said in a statement: “The government will always act in the national interest on these issues. The company remains financially stable, but we stand ready for all eventualities, including applying for a special administration regime if that were to become necessary.”

Clearwater court the headquarters and head offices of Thames water company in Reading, Berkshire, Surrey, England, UK. Picture: Alamy