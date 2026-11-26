Thanksgiving storms plunge 836,000 Americans into darkness as wind and rain batter East Coast
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A storm has disrupted Thanksgiving across the US, leaving more than 836,000 customers without power and causing hundreds of flight cancellations.
Listen to this article
Wind gusts of up to 70mph brought down trees and power lines, while heavy rain flooded coastal areas along the East Coast.
Flight tracking service FlightAware reported 417 cancellations and around 1,800 delays involving US flights by Thursday afternoon. Airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the worst affected.
The threat of severe weather had already led organisers to postpone the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York – the first time the event has been rescheduled because of the weather.
More than 174,000 utility customers in Virginia, 172,000 in Maryland and almost 170,000 in Pennsylvania were without power at 4.06 pm local time, according to monitoring site PowerOutage.us.
The figures showed more than 117,000 outages in Missouri and over 91,000 in New Jersey. A utility customer can be a home or business, so the figures do not indicate the number of people affected.
The US National Weather Service said gusts of between 50mph and 70mph had been reported or forecast in parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and coastal New England.
New York City Emergency Management said winds reached 56mph at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday afternoon.
The weather service said strong winds blowing towards the shore, combined with high tides, were causing flooding in low-lying coastal communities.
Conditions were expected to improve across the Mid-Atlantic overnight as the heaviest rain and strongest winds moved towards New England.
Gusts of 25-35mph were still expected across parts of the East Coast on Friday.