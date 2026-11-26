A storm has disrupted Thanksgiving across the US, leaving more than 836,000 customers without power and causing hundreds of flight cancellations.

Wind gusts of up to 70mph brought down trees and power lines, while heavy rain flooded coastal areas along the East Coast.

Flight tracking service FlightAware reported 417 cancellations and around 1,800 delays involving US flights by Thursday afternoon. Airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the worst affected.

The threat of severe weather had already led organisers to postpone the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York – the first time the event has been rescheduled because of the weather.

More than 174,000 utility customers in Virginia, 172,000 in Maryland and almost 170,000 in Pennsylvania were without power at 4.06 pm local time, according to monitoring site PowerOutage.us.