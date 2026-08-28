I find it troubling that post-holiday dread and anxiety are often accepted as an inevitable part of returning to work.

Although holidays offer a level of relaxation that work rarely can, how we feel about returning is often a reflection of the culture and environment we come back to.

Employees feeling unsafe, uncomfortable, anxious or exhausted at the thought of returning to work signals a deeper workplace issue. Left unaddressed, these feelings can contribute to a wider culture of disengagement and presenteeism.

Presenteeism is already a significant challenge for organisations worldwide. Employees may continue to show up physically, but when they are disengaged, unmotivated or struggling with their wellbeing, productivity and performance inevitably suffer. The impact on businesses can be substantial.

Yet many employees still do not feel able to seek support. The latest TELUS Mental Health Index found that nearly one in three (27%) of employees would not feel comfortable telling their manager if they had a mental health issue. This makes it even more important for leaders to recognise the signs that someone may be struggling. A noticeable change in attitude, behaviour or engagement following a holiday may be an early indicator that additional support is needed.

The data reflects a workforce that is already overwhelmed and anxious. 36 per cent of workers report feeling anxious, 30 per cent feel isolated and 26 per cent report feeling depressed.

Employees feeling this way, in environments that exacerbate those pressures, can begin to rely on annual leave simply to recover from chronic stress and exhaustion rather than using it to recharge, enjoy new experiences or spend quality time with loved ones. This should be a cause for concern.

A healthy workplace culture supports wellbeing throughout the year, through manageable workloads, psychological safety, flexibility and supportive leadership. In these organisations, holidays serve as a welcome opportunity to rest and unwind, rather than an emergency reset from the pressures of working life.

The poor mental health of British workers is increasingly becoming an occupational hazard. Organisations must tackle the root causes by focusing on culture, with working hours, workloads, flexibility, benefits and recognition all front of mind.

Mental health support should be comprehensive, clearly communicated and easily accessible, particularly for employees who may feel uncomfortable speaking up.

Most importantly, while work will inevitably involve periods of pressure, it should also be a supportive and psychologically safe environment. No employee should return from leave feeling a sense of dread about what awaits them.