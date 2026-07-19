The 1975 singer Matty Healy has married model Gabbriette Bechtel in a romantic ceremony in Los Angeles.

Healy, 37, and the model-musician, 28, wed in an outdoor ceremony at Castillo del Lago, Madonna’s former estate in Los Angeles, on Saturday, July 18.

The 1975 frontman kept it simple in a classic black tuxedo, while his new wife wore a gorgeous white gown with a long veil pinned to her half-up, half-down hairdo.

The pair began dating in September 2023, with Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, confirming their engagement in June 2024, saying at the time that she “couldn’t be more thrilled” for them.

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