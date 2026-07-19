The 1975’s Matty Healy marries model Gabbriette
The pair announced their engagement in June 2024, nearly one year after they were first romantically linked.
The 1975 singer Matty Healy has married model Gabbriette Bechtel in a romantic ceremony in Los Angeles.
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Healy, 37, and the model-musician, 28, wed in an outdoor ceremony at Castillo del Lago, Madonna’s former estate in Los Angeles, on Saturday, July 18.
The 1975 frontman kept it simple in a classic black tuxedo, while his new wife wore a gorgeous white gown with a long veil pinned to her half-up, half-down hairdo.
The pair began dating in September 2023, with Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, confirming their engagement in June 2024, saying at the time that she “couldn’t be more thrilled” for them.
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Healy's stag do made headlines recently when he appeared to have a 1975 tribute band perform.
Videos circulating on social media show Healy jumping on stage to sing with the tribute band.
Ahead of their nuptials, Bechtel posted photos and videos from her Las Vegas hen-do.
In a nod to her future husband, Gabbriette posed in a hotel room in the Wynn Las Vegas, which had been decorated with balloons, including some that spelt out “Mrs Healy”.
The news of their nuptials comes shortly after Healy’s ex, singer Taylor Swift, tied the knot with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3.