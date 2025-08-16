The art of 'no deal': LBC callers react to the Trump-Putin summit
“It’s not Trump being played by Putin...it's us being played by Trump”.
Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine has ended with no deal being made - despite the US President branding the made-for-tv discussions "very productive".
LBC callers reacted to the news with Matthew Wright and Ali Miraj.
0:00 | Caller James had no hope for the Alaskan summit. He and Matthew agree that it was “an absolute gift for Putin”, and the Russian President came out as the winner.
4:20 | Caller Ulf is disappointed by the talks and thinks it proves we can’t rely on the Americans, stating that “Europe must take responsibility for its own defence.”
7:05 | Caller Chandra thinks that Trump ‘doesn’t actually want a ceasefire’, and makes Matthew consider the possibility that ’it’s not Trump being played by Putin...it's us being played by Trump’.
9:52 | Caller Val is a Russian who thinks Trump is being ‘weak’ against Russia and we need someone ‘more like Reagan’.
13:50 | Caller Anthony found the summit disappointing and thinks ‘it proves that Trump is in Putin’s pocket’.
16:57 | Caller William urges people to understand that this is a complex deal that will ‘take time’. He says ‘well done to Donald Trump’, and that this is a ‘victory for everyday people’.