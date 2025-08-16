“It’s not Trump being played by Putin...it's us being played by Trump”.

Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine has ended with no deal being made - despite the US President branding the made-for-tv discussions "very productive".

LBC callers reacted to the news with Matthew Wright and Ali Miraj.

0:00 | Caller James had no hope for the Alaskan summit. He and Matthew agree that it was “an absolute gift for Putin”, and the Russian President came out as the winner.

4:20 | Caller Ulf is disappointed by the talks and thinks it proves we can’t rely on the Americans, stating that “Europe must take responsibility for its own defence.”

7:05 | Caller Chandra thinks that Trump ‘doesn’t actually want a ceasefire’, and makes Matthew consider the possibility that ’it’s not Trump being played by Putin...it's us being played by Trump’.

9:52 | Caller Val is a Russian who thinks Trump is being ‘weak’ against Russia and we need someone ‘more like Reagan’.

13:50 | Caller Anthony found the summit disappointing and thinks ‘it proves that Trump is in Putin’s pocket’.

16:57 | Caller William urges people to understand that this is a complex deal that will ‘take time’. He says ‘well done to Donald Trump’, and that this is a ‘victory for everyday people’.