It’s a routine occurrence that most business leaders only have part of the picture for, in terms of incident numbers and how much incidents are actually costing their organisation.

To help quantify this, Reveal Media has developed a new Violence & Aggression Cost Calculator tool, endorsed by the Retail Trust, which allows retailers to model the true financial cost of abuse against their workforce.

The British Retail Consortium reports at least 1,600 recorded incidents of violence and abuse against retail workers every day, and our analysis puts the industry-wide cost at a minimum of £235 million a year – and that is before underreporting is factored in.

Behind this figure are real pressures facing teams: staff taking time off after incidents, colleagues being drafted in to provide cover, and hours lost dealing with incident investigations. Added to this are the costs of injury-related compensation, and the toll that low morale takes on day-to-day productivity.

But the real cost could be four or five times higher – rising to over £1 billion – because staff often fail to report incidents.

Many feel that incidents of abuse aren’t taken seriously, or that dealing with it is just “part of the job”, so the figure almost certainly understates the reality.

There are signs that the political mood towards retail safety is shifting. For example, the Prime Minister recently told the retail workers’ union USDAW that police have been granted stronger powers, making the abuse and assault of a retail worker a standalone offence – a signal that retail crime is being taken seriously at the highest level.

But aggression in retail goes well beyond shoplifting.

Customers who subject staff to verbal and physical abuse, people under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and those who don’t regard basic respect for staff as a given – these encounters have lasting impacts, including physical injuries, mental health effects and low morale.

This is a leadership issue.

Driving out abuse for good is an ambitious goal, but meaningful progress is entirely within reach: make reporting easy and safe, treat incidents as a board-level metric, and equip frontline teams with tools and training that provide real protection, not just reassurance.

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Alasdair Field is CEO of Reveal Media which specialises in body-worn cameras for retail environments.

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