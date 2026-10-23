The major set of policies has been kept largely under wraps due to Chancellor John Healey's increased security measures

John Healey speaks during day two of the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Chancellor John Healey will deliver his first Budget on October 28th, amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty brought on by the war in Iran.

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The chancellor has already announced some policies which are anticipated by small business owners, and has said he will stick to the fiscal rules laid out by Sir Keir Starmer’s government. The Chancellor has said he wants the budget to serve both businesses and households. “I want to be a chancellor who backs businesses in Britain making a profit,” said the chancellor. “And those entrepreneurs who, in the end, are the ones who challenge the status quo, come up with innovative ideas and are trying, some of them through sheer bloody-mindedness, to keep going through these sorts of pressures.” Although some information about the budget has been revealed, most of the fiscal plan has been kept under wraps. This is because the Chancellor, who was appointed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, is believed to have introduced enhanced security procedures at the Treasury to prevent leaks. Read more: What is the state of the UK economy heading into next week’s Budget? Read more: Pubs, cafes, and high street shops to be spared business rates in Budget overhaul

Andy Burnham congratulates John Healey after his speech at the 2026 Labour Party Conference. Picture: Andrew Aitchison/Getty

What will be in it Mr Healey has pledged to cut business rates for pubs, cafés, salons and other small high street businesses. The Chancellor is expected to raise the threshold for when companies start paying business rates from £12,000 to £18,000. Thisa follows a pledge by the Prime Minister this summer to provide "breathing room” to pubs and small businesses. The policy, which will be rolled out first across England, is expected to spare 75,000 properties from paying business rates. He is also expected to cut VAT on energy bills this winter.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (right) and Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey during a visit to the Hare pub in Harlow, Essex, to highlight the work the Government is doing to support the industry. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

What might be in it Mr Healey has billed the rest of the Budget as a “steady as she goes” list of policies, rather than any radical changes to the Government’s tax and spend plans, which will be implemented while sticking to the fiscal rules set out by the 2024 Labour manifesto. He is likely to have a reduced fiscal headroom this year because inflation brought on by the Iran war has increased the cost of Government borrowing. This means it will be harder for the Chancellor to meet two fiscal rules set by his predecessor, Rachel Reeves. These rules are that Government spending should be balanced or heading towards a surplus by 2029/30, rather than in deficit; and that public debt should fall as a share of the economy in the same year.

Protesters In London Call On The Government To 'Tax The Banks Windfall Profits'. Picture: Martin Pope/Getty