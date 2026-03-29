The musician, whose death was announced by The Cure on Boxing Day, left the bulk of his estate to his wife after dying following a short illness.

Perry Bamonte left an estate worth £1.4 million to his wife Donna after his death last December at the age of 65.

The Cure announced the musician’s death on Boxing Day, saying their “great friend and bandmate” had died at home over Christmas after a short illness.

His estate was valued at £1.9 million before deductions. Bamonte, who married Donna in 2009, had no children.

The couple lived near Exeter, where they cared for, rehabilitated and retrained retired racehorses.

Bamonte had been involved with The Cure since 1984, initially joining the band’s road crew.

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