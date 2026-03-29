The Cure star leaves £1.4million estate in will after sudden death
The musician, whose death was announced by The Cure on Boxing Day, left the bulk of his estate to his wife after dying following a short illness.
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Perry Bamonte left an estate worth £1.4 million to his wife Donna after his death last December at the age of 65.
The Cure announced the musician’s death on Boxing Day, saying their “great friend and bandmate” had died at home over Christmas after a short illness.
His estate was valued at £1.9 million before deductions. Bamonte, who married Donna in 2009, had no children.
The couple lived near Exeter, where they cared for, rehabilitated and retrained retired racehorses.
Bamonte had been involved with The Cure since 1984, initially joining the band’s road crew.
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He later became guitar technician and personal assistant to frontman Robert Smith before becoming a full-time member in 1990 after Roger O’Donnell’s departure.
In its statement, the band said: “Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘teddy’ was a warm-hearted and vital part of the cure story.”
It added: “He became a full-time member of the Cure in 1990, Playing guitar, six-string bass and keyboard. On the Wish, Wild Mood Swings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits and the Cure albums. As well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years.”
The band said Bamonte rejoined the crew in 2022, playing another 90 shows, “some of the best in the band’s history”, culminating in the Songs of a Lost World concert in London on 1 November 2024.
He had appeared at the band’s most recent show at London’s Troxy and had been due to join The Cure on upcoming UK and European tour dates.
Following news of his death, tributes were shared online.
Stuart Braithwaite wrote: “So sad to hear about Perry Bamonte leaving us. He was a lovely, kind soul who always made everyone feel welcome.”