'The Dennis Skinner of the right': Former Labour MP Karl Turner pays tribute to 'great' Ann Widdecombe
Turner remarked that he always respected "unapologetic" Ann Widdecombe despite their political differences
Former Labour MP Karl Turner has paid tribute to "charming" Ann Widdecombe as a "great, strong, honest woman of principle".
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The MP for Hull East, who sat as a Labour MP until losing the whip in March, told LBC he had met the former Tory MP-turned Reform spokesperson "probably half a dozen times" and "always found her incredibly charming".
The 78-year-old Reform spokeswoman was found dead in her home in Hayton, Dartmoor, on Thursday morning having sustained serious head injuries.
Police believe she was attacked a full 24 hours earlier on Wednesday just after midday before she was discovered by emergency services.
A murder investigation is underway. On Saturday police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder at an address in South Yorkshire.
Read more: Everything we know so far about the murder of Ann Widdecombe
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Turner said the former MP was "a great, strong, honest woman of principle" and that he always respected her despite their political differences "on the basis of the fact that she was unapologetic".
He went on to describe Miss Widdecombe as a "Dennis Skinner of the right" - in reference to the former Labour MP known for his outspoken nature and strong left-wing views.
"I was going to say the Conservatives, but she'd left and joined Reform. She was incredibly principled," he added.
Miss Widdecombe left the Conservatives in 2019 and joined the Brexit Party, where she served as an MEP for South West England.
She joined Reform UK in 2023 and served as the Immigration and Justice spokesperson from 2023 until February 2026.
Turner added that the former MP, who famously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 and quickly became a fan favourite for her self-deprecating approach, could be "comical".
"I once said to her on the terrace: "Ann, you remind me of why I'm a socialist." And she said: "Yeah, and you remind me why I'm not."
Turner later said he felt the abuse of the politicians had "got a lot worse" since the "toxic" Brexit referendum in 2016, and added women were "particularly vulnerable to it".
"Women though, I'm afraid, I think are particularly vulnerable And I think that's just because bullies go after people who can't fight back...
"There's someone I'm thinking of at the moment who I think would be fairly strong at defending themselves, but they are vulnerable...women are picked on terribly."