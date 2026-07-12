Turner remarked that he always respected "unapologetic" Ann Widdecombe despite their political differences

By Issy Clarke

Former Labour MP Karl Turner has paid tribute to "charming" Ann Widdecombe as a "great, strong, honest woman of principle".

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Turner likened Miss Widdecombe to the former Labour MP Dennis Skinner. Picture: Alamy

Turner said the former MP was "a great, strong, honest woman of principle" and that he always respected her despite their political differences "on the basis of the fact that she was unapologetic". He went on to describe Miss Widdecombe as a "Dennis Skinner of the right" - in reference to the former Labour MP known for his outspoken nature and strong left-wing views. "I was going to say the Conservatives, but she'd left and joined Reform. She was incredibly principled," he added. Miss Widdecombe left the Conservatives in 2019 and joined the Brexit Party, where she served as an MEP for South West England.

The former Conservative Minister and MP for Maidstone and The Weald was found dead at her home on Dartmoor on Thursday morning having sustained serious head injuries. Picture: Getty

She joined Reform UK in 2023 and served as the Immigration and Justice spokesperson from 2023 until February 2026. Turner added that the former MP, who famously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 and quickly became a fan favourite for her self-deprecating approach, could be "comical". "I once said to her on the terrace: "Ann, you remind me of why I'm a socialist." And she said: "Yeah, and you remind me why I'm not." Turner later said he felt the abuse of the politicians had "got a lot worse" since the "toxic" Brexit referendum in 2016, and added women were "particularly vulnerable to it".

Miss Widdecombe left the Conservatives in 2019 and joined the Brexit Party, where she served as an MEP for South West England. Picture: Getty