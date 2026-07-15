Police also said groups of fans clashed with each other outside the stadium in Atlanta

Argentina's players hold a banner reading "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina". Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Argentina's players have caused outrage after holding a banner during their full-time celebrations against England claiming rights to the Falkland Islands.

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The squad, which included star man Lionel Messi, produced the sheet with the writing: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", translating to "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina". FIFA had banned flags featuring the Falklands from the stadium due to their political significance. England and Argentina fans could also be seen fighting outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium following the final whistle. Police made multiple arrests as they stepped in, in an attempt to calm the situation. Read more: Heartbroken England fans drown their sorrows in pubs after Three Lions World Cup heartbreak Read more: The wait for glory goes on: Heartbreak for Three Lions as Argentina leave it late to continue England's tournament curse

Argentina players holding the banner at full-time. Picture: Alamy

Las Malvinas is Argentina’s name for the Falklands, which in 2013 held a referendum where islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain a UK overseas territory. Atlanta had deployed additional personnel for Wednesday’s semi-final in an effort to ensure safety and security. Britain fought a bitter war to defend the Falklands Islands in 1982, when Argentina invaded and occupied the territory. The Falkland Islands are some 300 miles east of Argentina and are an archipelago formed of two main islands, the eastern side being the location of the capital city and only major settlement of Stanley. Before the match, Argentina's vice-president Victoria Villarruel stirred up tensions by describing England as "usurping pirates".

Argentina fans hold a banner with the words "The Malvinas are Argentinian". Picture: Alamy

She wrote: "Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates. "This isn’t just another match. I’m not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it’s always something more. "It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last one, and it’s putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we’re going to claim what’s ours!" The banner was also passed around the team's jubilant crowd of supporters after the game.

FIFA had previously banned flags such as this one. Picture: Alamy