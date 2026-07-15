'The Falklands are ours': Argentina players cause outrage with full-time banner as 'multiple arrests made outside stadium'
Police also said groups of fans clashed with each other outside the stadium in Atlanta
Argentina's players have caused outrage after holding a banner during their full-time celebrations against England claiming rights to the Falkland Islands.
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The squad, which included star man Lionel Messi, produced the sheet with the writing: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", translating to "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina".
FIFA had banned flags featuring the Falklands from the stadium due to their political significance.
England and Argentina fans could also be seen fighting outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium following the final whistle.
Police made multiple arrests as they stepped in, in an attempt to calm the situation.
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Las Malvinas is Argentina’s name for the Falklands, which in 2013 held a referendum where islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain a UK overseas territory.
Atlanta had deployed additional personnel for Wednesday’s semi-final in an effort to ensure safety and security.
Britain fought a bitter war to defend the Falklands Islands in 1982, when Argentina invaded and occupied the territory.
The Falkland Islands are some 300 miles east of Argentina and are an archipelago formed of two main islands, the eastern side being the location of the capital city and only major settlement of Stanley.
Before the match, Argentina's vice-president Victoria Villarruel stirred up tensions by describing England as "usurping pirates".
She wrote: "Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates.
"This isn’t just another match. I’m not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it’s always something more.
"It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last one, and it’s putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we’re going to claim what’s ours!"
The banner was also passed around the team's jubilant crowd of supporters after the game.
LBC's Ben Kentish wrote on X: "If Harry Kane wearing a rainbow armband was going to trigger an automatic yellow card then this has to be at least a five-match ban."
One user also wrote: "Are [FIFA] going to ignore Law 4? Even after issuing warnings not to do this? Wrap on knuckles? Or are you going to do what you did with [Jarell] Quansah and double the usual punishment?
It was unclear where the banner was produced from.
It follows similar celebrations after Argentina beat Switzerland where some players could be heard chanting: "For the Malvinas, for Diego [Maradona].."