The Fourth Option review: Jack Carr’s new vigilante thriller is so good I read it in two days. Picture: Social media

By EJ Ward

I have never written a book review before...

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That is partly because I am not sure anyone really needs another person on the internet saying: “This book was good.” But I wanted to write something about The Fourth Option because I managed to read it in two days between work, which, for me, is probably the strongest review I can give. It was unputdownable. Jack Carr, alongside M.P. Woodward, has launched a new thriller series here, and on first showing, I am very impressed. This is a classic action-vigilante story in the best possible sense. Corrupt politicians, corrupt police, organised crime, betrayal, loyalty, violence, grief, and justice delivered in a form the modern system has long since forgotten how to handle. The set-up is brutal and simple. Former Navy SEAL and CIA operative Chris Walker has lost faith in everything he once served. He is on the edge of ending his life when a call pulls him back in. The widow of a fallen teammate needs help. Her son is dead, another victim of the opioid crisis, and she wants justice. What follows is not just one man avenging one death. Walker uncovers something much bigger, a deep-rooted conspiracy that forces him to confront the institutions he once believed in. With FBI agent Jarrett Stanton closing in, Walker goes off-grid with a loyal Belgian Malinois called Paladin and a hidden cache of weapons, becoming judge, jury and executioner. It is lean, relentless and explosive. A modern vigilante story with the bones of a classic “stranger comes to town” Western. And it works.

I have always loved Jack Carr’s books. I really enjoyed the James Reece series and I have watched the shows too. Carr has that rare thing in thriller writing: the kit, the tactics and the mindset feel lived-in rather than bolted on. His background as a former Navy SEAL clearly comes through, but it is not just military window dressing. The details matter because the details tell you who these people are. That is true again here. Walker’s Ground Branch background is well written. It feels sharp, credible and properly thought through. But what makes him interesting is that he is not just another “superhero main dude” with guns and trauma. He is also a student of philosophy, studying for a doctorate in the subject, which gives the book a slightly different edge. There is a brain behind the violence. That matters. I also loved the New Orleans setting. I already love New Orleans, but this book made me want to visit even more. It has atmosphere, heat, music, menace, rot and charm. You can feel the place. Also, slightly unexpectedly, I have never read a book before that gave me such a strong desire to own a VW campervan. But here we are. Then there is Paladin, Walker’s fiercely loyal Belgian Malinois. I loved him. Give a damaged operator a loyal dog and I am probably already halfway in, but Paladin is more than a gimmick. He adds heart to a book that could otherwise be all violence and vengeance. There is also a vintage Tudor Submariner that becomes key to the plot, which is deeply unfair because I already spend too much time thinking about watches. I was reading this while staring at my own Tudor Pepsi GMT and trying not to open Watches of Espionage to read, again, about the vintage SEAL-issued Tudor Sub. Naturally, the book made me want one all the more. That is one of the things I enjoy about Carr’s work. The objects in his books often feel chosen, not randomly inserted. The watches, weapons, vehicles and kit are part of the character world. I have even bought things he has recommended in his books before, including my much-loved Gatorz Deltas. I have also had the pleasure of a few conversations with Jack Carr on Instagram, and I genuinely like the way he connects with readers. I love seeing him at airports signing his own books in the shops. I often wonder what would happen if he ever got in trouble for doing it. Imagine being told off for secretly improving the stock. But that is an aside.