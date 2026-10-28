The stage musical of The Greatest Showman has confirmed dates for its West End run in 2027.

Priority booking will open on November 3 while the general sale begins on November 18 at 12pm.

It will run at the London theatre for almost five months until October 2.

The production will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 5 next year, following previews from April 14.

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The theatre show is based on the 2017 period drama, which was inspired by the life of Barnum & Bailey Circus creator, PT Barnum, and starred Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya.

The production follows a sold-out run at Bristol Hippodrome earlier this year, ahead of its London premiere.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, the adaptation will star Oliver Tompsett as Barnum and Samantha Barks as his wife, Charity.

The cast also includes Ben Joyce as Phillip Carlyle, Vajen van den Bosch as Jenny Lind and Malinda Parris as Lettie Lutz.

The musical will feature the Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, including The Greatest Show, A Million Dreams, Come Alive, Rewrite The Stars, Never Enough and This Is Me.

The Egot winners have also written new songs for the stage production.

The libretto for the show was written by Tim Federle and is based on the film, which was itself based on a story by Jenny Bicks.

The Greatest Showman is the first 20th Century Studios title to be adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group (DTG).

The synopsis for the show teases: “A restless maverick refuses the life everyone expects of him.

“Determined to build the greatest show on earth, he brings together those the world never expected to shine, creating something far bigger than he ever imagined.”