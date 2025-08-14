Our high streets overflow with cafés, and prices for a flat white seem to rise by the month.

But while we grumble about the cost of our daily caffeine fix, few of us consider who might be contributing to its production.

Take Nicaragua, a major coffee producer and the focus of our work in Latin America at Brooke. In the remote, hilly regions where coffee thrives, much of the crop is transported not by trucks but by horses, donkeys, and mules.

One Nicaraguan farmer, José, cultivates corn, beans and coffee alongside his horse called El Rojito - “The Red One.” José has learned to provide better conditions for El Rojito, from moderate loading to gentle handling.

He contrasts this with past practices of forceful treatment, noting: “El Rojito is more comfortable with us and trusts us. Both the animal and the person start to earn each other’s trust.”

José now listens to his horse - stopping to let him graze when hungry, knowing the steep, muddy terrain can be exhausting. For him, passing on this approach to his son is vital.

New research from Brooke shows over 50% of UK consumers would pay more for products with an “equine-friendly” stamp. That’s a powerful incentive for farmers to improve standards and a golden opportunity for companies to lead on ethical sourcing.

At Brooke, we give local communities knowledge about better care, proper rest, balanced nutrition, and well-fitted equipment to support their animals’ wellbeing. From fitting humane harnesses to recognising early signs of disease, we are ensuring welfare improvements are built into the coffee supply chain.

This doesn’t just help the animals; healthier working horses and donkeys mean better yields and more stable incomes for farmers.

So next time you order your latte, consider where it might have come from.

____________________

Fredred Valdivia is Regional Director of working animal charity Brooke, in Latin America and the Caribbean.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk