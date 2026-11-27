When I first moved to London in 2000, I was too scared to cycle on London’s roads.

At the turn of the millennium, cycling was a niche mode of transport in the capital, viewed as an activity for a few ‘brave’ enthusiasts rather than an everyday means of getting around. Around 465,000 cycle journeys were made each day in 2000, representing fewer than two per cent of all trips across London. There were very few physically protected cycle tracks, no centralised bike hire schemes, and many notoriously dangerous junctions.

26 years later, London couldn’t be more different. Today, new data from Transport for London shows that cycling has grown by almost 58 per cent since 2019, with Londoners making a record 1.66 million cycle journeys every day - meaning we’ve achieved the Mayor's target four years ahead of schedule.

Those figures are worth celebrating. But the biggest change isn't the number of cyclists on London's streets; it's the change in attitudes, with cycling now the norm, most notably for younger Londoners.

They cycle to school and college. They cycle to work. They cycle to visit friends, to the shops and to save money. They don't think of themselves as ‘cyclists’ any more than Tube passengers think of themselves as ‘Tube users’. It is just how they get around.

That change did not happen by accident. Despite sometimes intense opposition from the usual suspects, for the last ten years, London has invested heavily in making cycling safer, more convenient and more accessible. Our growing Cycleways network has connected communities, transformed busy roads and created space for people of all ages and backgrounds to travel actively. It now stretches for 451 kilometres, compared with around 90 kilometres a decade ago – a fivefold increase, meaning around a third of Londoners live within 400 metres of these high-quality protected cycling routes.

Perhaps nowhere are the benefits more visible than around our schools. In 2016, London had no School Streets. Today we have more than 870. By reducing traffic outside schools at the busiest times of day, School Streets are creating safer and healthier environments for children and families. Air quality monitoring shows they can reduce nitrogen dioxide concentrations by up to 23 per cent during the morning school run.

The result is a generation growing up with very different expectations about how they travel. Last year, two-thirds of primary school children travelled actively to school, while the number travelling by car fell to its lowest level in a decade. Tens of thousands fewer car trips are now made on the average school day than ten years ago.

London has invested heavily in helping people gain the skills and confidence to cycle safely, so we can support this growing trend to continue. Over the past five years alone, almost 200,000 children have received free cycle training through London's boroughs. We’re also providing grants to grassroots organisations and local groups that help get more people cycling, particularly those in historically underrepresented communities.

These investments matter because the benefits stretch far beyond transport. When more people walk and cycle, we reduce congestion and improve air quality, as well as boosting our physical and mental health. We make our streets more welcoming and our neighbourhoods more connected.

I am no longer worried about cycling in London. More importantly, I don’t worry about my children cycling in London. That is a remarkable transformation in little more than a generation.

But our work is far from finished. While London has reached a major milestone by achieving its 2030 cycling target four years early, we want many more people to benefit from safe and convenient active travel. That is why we are now setting our sights on a new ambition: 2.4 million daily cycle journeys by 2035.

26 years ago, cycling in London felt like something for a niche few. Today, it is fast becoming something for everyone. Our task now is to make sure the next generation finds it as ordinary as catching the bus or taking the Tube – creating the ‘new normal’ that will help us build a greener, safer, and healthier London for everyone.

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Will Norman is London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner

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