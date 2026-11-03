The Lives of Others review: Keira Knightley dazzles in West End return
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Imagine if your every move was being secretly watched by the Government.
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Keira Knightley is back where she belongs: on the West End stage. She’s been away for 15 years, and we’ve definitely missed her.
In The Lives of Others, Knightley plays actress Christa-Maria Sieland, who dates a popular playwright played by Bridgerton star Luke Thompson.
They don’t know it, but there are three of them in the relationship. Stasi officer Gerd Wiesler is secretly watching every move, deciding which details to pass to Government ministers, one of whom is also involved in the romance.
The officer, played by Game of Thrones star Stephen Dillane, remains on stage for most of the two-hour epic.
Translucent bedroom walls, a revolving set and spectacular scenery puts Wisler right at the heart of the drama.
The set is superb - it’s one of the best I’ve seen on a West End stage.
The East Berlin scenes feel like long-lost history, so you may be shocked to discover it’s set in 1984: just 42 years ago.
It’ll get you thinking about history, privacy and the government.
The Lives of Others runs at the Adelphi Theatre until January 2027.