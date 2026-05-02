LBC callers react as the row between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Donald Trump escalates.

The US is withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany as a rift over the Iran war widens between Donald Trump and Europe.

00:00 | Ali Miraj breaks down the spat between Trump and Merz

04:38 | Andrea calls for the 'collapse of the Yankee empire'

11:34 | Caller Abdul says Trump 'humiliates himself', not Iran

11:57 | German citizen Ulf says Merz's comments were 'unhelpful'

14:07 | Caller Simon says America no longer needs Europe

Trump had threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the US in talks to end the two-month-old war.

The Pentagon said the withdrawal was expected to be completed over the next six to twelve months.

Trump has also indicated he plans to reduce Washington's military presence in Italy and Spain as well.