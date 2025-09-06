This Sunday, September 7, people from across Britain will gather in London for Britain’s March Against Antisemitism.

We are marching because Jewish communities are facing levels of hostility that many cannot even fathom and because unchecked hatred of this magnitude never remains confined to one group.

During the last two years, displaying even simple expressions of Jewish identity has become increasingly fraught with risk. We have now arrived at the point where wearing a kippah or a Star of David necklace, or openly speaking about one’s heritage is as likely to attract abuse, harassment and sometimes violence as it is solidarity.

Our polling shows that the majority of British Jews now conceal outward signs of their faith to avoid intimidation. This is not an abstract concern; it is the lived reality for tens of thousands of us today in our small community.

The threat extends beyond the Jewish community. Extremist ideologies are spreading from online platforms to workplaces, universities, hospitals, the media, the arts and public spaces. Aggressors disrupt events, target elected officials and intimidate anyone who refuses to bow to threats. Venues cancel events due to “security concerns”.

Too often, the Government, the criminal justice system and other institutions fail to act decisively, leaving communities exposed and society vulnerable.

History demonstrates that when prejudice is left unchecked, it grows. Once the singling out of one group becomes normalised, the ripple effect is far-reaching. That is why visible acts of solidarity are vital. Britain’s March Against Antisemitism is not just a protest, it is a declaration that Britain should once again be a country where people can live openly, display their identity freely and participate fully in society without fear.

We are calling on people from all backgrounds to join us. Antisemitism and extremism are not only a Jewish issue; they are a national challenge. Standing together sends a clear message: Britain will not tolerate hate and those in positions of power must take action to protect all communities.

I urge everyone to participate, to walk alongside friends and neighbours and raise your voices. This March will demonstrate that when the citizens of this country act together, prejudice can be confronted. Every step will strengthen the message that hatred will not be allowed to flourish.

We must act now. Join us this Sunday. Bring your friends, your family, your colleagues. Stand for safety, stand for justice, and stand for the Britain we love and want to protect.

Stephen Silverman is Director of Investigations and Enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism.

