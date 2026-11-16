In the wake of the deaths of two men from separate stabbings in London and Manchester, Laila Cunningham takes a call from Joelle Taylor, the mother of murdered teen Daejaun Campbell. Joelle lists to Laila all the failings of the system that led to her son’s murder.

Daejaun's mother says there has been ‘no accountability’ following a string of failings that she says led to her son's death. She says the police knew about the issues her son faced, and yet did nothing.

She blames the police officers, social services, the school, the local authority and everyone in between. She says that her son was let down by the services that were put in place to protect him.

She felt that if the police had acted on the information that was already provided to them, her son may not have been killed. For example, she says the local MP came to her house and told her the police had all the vital information.

“They sat there, and they watched minors go in and out of what they call a bando, a trap house, an address that is no good for minors - and they did nothing. And then when my son got murdered, now they want to catch the perpetrators, perpetrators that were already known to them."

Joelle gets tearful when she mentions that her mother moved to the UK from Jamaica for a better life, but because of what happened, she now sees it as a worse one.