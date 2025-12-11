The Global Player Awards is a prestigious celebration of the most listened to artists, podcasters and breakthrough talent

The News Agents wins Best Podcast Show in Global Player Awards 2025. Picture: Global

By Ella Bennett

The News Agents has won Best Podcast Show in the inaugural Global Player Awards 2025, and is officially the most listened to podcast on Global Player.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Global Player Awards is a prestigious celebration of the most listened to artists, podcasters and breakthrough talent shaping culture across the UK, powered by Global’s proprietary data. The News Agents, hosted by Jon Sopel, Emily Maitlis and Lewis Goodall, has been named the Best Podcast Show thanks to its smart, pacey take on the day’s headlines continuing to enthral millions every day. Podcasting continues to thrive on Global Player, with Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files with Jamie Rubin, named Biggest New Podcast for its gripping storytelling and sharp journalism. Read more: Jessie J reflects on challenging year in moving speech at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Read more: RAYE joined onstage by sisters in surprise Capital Jingle Bell Ball appearance

Podcasting continues to thrive on Global Player, with Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files with Jamie Rubin, named Biggest New Podcast. Picture: Global

Christiane Amanpour said: “Thank you for the Global Player Award 2025, for being the biggest new podcast of the year. "Honestly, it’s amazing, I never thought this would be the case. I’d love to thank everybody who's been listening, who's been watching on YouTube and of course, to Global. Thank you so much.” The Global Player Awards 2025 spotlight the biggest names across music, radio and podcasting, including the launch of a new benchmark category, the Two Billion Listens Award, recognising artists who have surpassed an extraordinary two billion listens across the entire Global portfolio. Only a small percentage of artists worldwide reach over two billion streams in a year, illustrating a substantial, dedicated fanbase, with their music resonating widely with audiences – and this is the first time this prestigious benchmark is recognised within UK radio. This year, Ed Sheeran, Teddy Swims, and Myles Smith all receive Global Player Awards for Two Billion Listens, underlining their huge cultural reach and the depth of their connection with listeners. Ed Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for my Global Player Award 2025 for 2 billion listens across Global stations. I don’t even know how to quantify that, 2 billion is a lot! So thank you for playing my songs so many times I really enjoy all the work that we’ve been doing together for the last 15 years of my career and here’s to 2 billion more!”

Ed Sheeran = 2 BILLION LISTENS 🔥



Congratulations to @edsheeran for his Global Player Award 2025 for 2 BILLION listens across all Global stations in the past year ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8nqy967Dgs — Global Player (@GlobalPlayer) December 11, 2025