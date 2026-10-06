'The next page turns': Queen's poignant tribute to Jeffrey Archer after bestselling novelist's death
Camilla hailed the writer's 'irrepressible life force' in her message
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The Queen paid tribute to Lord Archer from her position as founder of the Queen’s Reading Room charity, which was supported by the author.
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In her message, the Queen wrote: “Seldom does an author get to live a life as rich, varied and colourful as any of the characters in their books, or with as many surprising plot twists.
“Jeffrey Archer was an exception to the end.
“It was therefore with sadness that I learned of his death yesterday, on the eve of publication of his final work and so soon after appearing at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival.
“My sympathies go to Mary and the family at this time of sorrow. I hope it may be some consolation for them to know what pleasure Jeffrey brought to me and to so many millions of readers through the pages of his works."
Read More: Who was Jeffrey Archer? His full list of books published and why he was jailed
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She added: “While he was not without flaw, his friends will recall him as an irrepressible life force through all the many differing chapters of his life.
“Wherever the next page turns to, I trust there will be champagne and Shepherd’s Pie in abundance.”
The message ended with “Camilla R”.