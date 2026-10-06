The Queen paid tribute to Lord Archer from her position as founder of the Queen’s Reading Room charity, which was supported by the author.

In her message, the Queen wrote: “Seldom does an author get to live a life as rich, varied and colourful as any of the characters in their books, or with as many surprising plot twists.

“Jeffrey Archer was an exception to the end.

“It was therefore with sadness that I learned of his death yesterday, on the eve of publication of his final work and so soon after appearing at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival.

“My sympathies go to Mary and the family at this time of sorrow. I hope it may be some consolation for them to know what pleasure Jeffrey brought to me and to so many millions of readers through the pages of his works."