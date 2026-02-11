The band announced the news on Wednesday, describing him as a "true friend and brother."

Posting on X, they wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues.

“Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother.

“Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.”

