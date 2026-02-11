The Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken dies aged 72 as tributes paid to 'heartbeat' of band
Announcing the news, the band thanked Andrew for his "friendship, wit and generosity of spirit."
The Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken has died aged 72.
The band announced the news on Wednesday, describing him as a "true friend and brother."
Posting on X, they wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues.
“Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother.
“Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.”
Andrew was a founding member of the band, helping to bring its first line-up together in 1983.
He performed in the group from 1983 to 1996, and reprised his role when they reformed in 2001 until 2014.
The band recently embarked on a 40th anniversary tour in celebration of their album Rum Sodomy and the Lash, with surviving members Spider Stacy, James Fearnley and Jem Finer.
However, Andrew did not appear in the tour due to his health issues and was replaced by Fontaine's D.C.’s Tom Cull.
Shane MacGowan's sister, Siobhan, paid tribute, writing: "Andrew was such an important part of the story. A band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer. May he rest in peace."
Andrew 'the clobberer' played drums, percussion and harmonica alongside vocals.
He suffered ill health for years with a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
He also played the drums on the iconic Fairytale of New York ,which is the band’s most famous song as a Number One Christmas hit.
He also performed with a blues band The Mysterious Wheels in recent years as well as in a group called hKippers.