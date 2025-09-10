'There's no place for police on social media.'

In an LBC exclusive, His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Sir Andy Cooke, says police need to ‘act with common sense’, as he claimed there is ‘no longer a need’ for non-crime hate incidents to be recorded in the way they are.

The comments come as his annual state of policing report is published, just days after the arrest of Father Ted creator Graham Linehan at Heathrow Airport, over a series of anti-trans tweets.

After hearing from Sir Andy, Nick Ferrari takes your calls.

09:41 - Nick tests caller Sam’s belief that the police shouldn’t ‘govern’ online content.

11:50 - Caller Mike says it's “the politicisation of utter nonsense”.