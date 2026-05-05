Arthur Miller is having a moment in London’s theatre scene. It’s been 80 years since the height of his success, but the West End can’t get enough of the playwright.

In the last year alone, I’ve seen the Crucible at the Globe, Broken Glass at the Young Vic and the spectacular All My Sons at the Wyndham's Theatre. Given how much I enjoyed these three (particularly All My Sons), I jumped at the chance to see Miller’s lesser-known play The Price at the Marylebone Theatre.

In some ways, it’s classic Miller. It’s about family conflict and set in the States. And there’s plenty of the usual shouting which I’ve grown to appreciate.

But in other ways, I felt it was weaker than the three other scripts. I often judge a play based on whether I really care about the characters. In this case, I didn’t care about most of them.

One of the characters stands miles ahead of the rest: the elderly furniture dealer, played by the superb Henry Goodman. He’s called in to value and purchase mountains of cupboards and wardrobes left behind by the deceased father, who was heavily affected by the Depression.