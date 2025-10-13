The Producers at the Garrick Theatre is very funny, hilarious at times, and still manages to shock. It’s outrageous and gloriously ridiculous.

The plot follows a Broadway producer and a dodgy accountant who realise they can cook the books and make a fortune by putting on the worst stage show possible.

This leads them to buying a play from a homeless Nazi, who is constantly surrounded by his bizarre entourage of Third Reich-supporting pigeons. The premise is absurd, but that’s what makes it work so well.

Andy Nyman as the tired and greedy producer Max Bialystock is perfect. He is endlessly entertaining and plays the role exactly as it was meant to be when it was first written by Mel Brooks in 1967. Watching him is a joy.