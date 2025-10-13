The Producers review: camp, ridiculous and brilliant
This is a near-perfect revival of the iconic story - it's funny, shocking, and outrageous
It’s a musical which camps up Adolf Hitler. Yes, really.
The Producers at the Garrick Theatre is very funny, hilarious at times, and still manages to shock. It’s outrageous and gloriously ridiculous.
The plot follows a Broadway producer and a dodgy accountant who realise they can cook the books and make a fortune by putting on the worst stage show possible.
This leads them to buying a play from a homeless Nazi, who is constantly surrounded by his bizarre entourage of Third Reich-supporting pigeons. The premise is absurd, but that’s what makes it work so well.
Andy Nyman as the tired and greedy producer Max Bialystock is perfect. He is endlessly entertaining and plays the role exactly as it was meant to be when it was first written by Mel Brooks in 1967. Watching him is a joy.
His sidekick - Leo Bloom - is well-played but their aspiring actress assistant Ulla felt like a dated character. She was underdeveloped and pretty two-dimensional.
The best bits come in the mock musical within the musical, Springtime for Hitler. It is ridiculous in all the best ways - camp, over-the-top, and genuinely shocking at times. I never thought I’d see Hitler played in such a funny and flamboyant way. The music and the sheer audacity of it all is quite something.
This is a near-perfect revival of the iconic story - it’s funny, shocking, and outrageous. The Producers is a big show done with flair and confidence.
The Producers is at the Garrick Theatre until February 2026.