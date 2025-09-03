American actor and film producer Dwayne Johnson at the 82 Venice International Film Festival 2025. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Dwayne Johnson wiped away tears during a 15-minute standing ovation for his film, The Smashing Machine, at the Venice Film Festival.

The actor, known as The Rock, stars as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the upcoming biopic directed by Bennie Safdie. The film explores Kerr's struggles with drug addiction and his personal turmoil during his UFC career. Johnson, who is a former WWE star, has received significant critical acclaim for his performance. Critics have praised him for the raw and vulnerable portrayal. The actor appeared overcome with emotion during the 15-minute long standing ovation at its showing at the Venice Film Festival. He can be seen next to his co-star Emily Blunt, as he smiles, wipes away tears and thanks the crowd.

Dwayne Johnson weeps during the 15-minute #Venezia2025 standing ovation for ‘The Smashing Machine.’ This was the most emotion we’ve since on the Lido since Brendan Fraser launched his Oscar campaign here four years ago for ‘The Whale.’ pic.twitter.com/BzAjB4v6uk — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 1, 2025

Johnson said playing this character had "certainly changed my life", adding that the transformation was something he was "really hungry to do". He said: "I've been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity to do this."

Dwayne Johnson plays former wrestler and mixed martial artist, Mark Kerr in the film. Picture: Pictorial Press/Alamy

Mark Kerr and Dwayne Johnson attend the red carpet of the movie The Smashing Machine during the 82nd Venice Film Festival Venice Italy. Picture: Getty

Asked about his motivation for taking on the role, Johnson explained: "I have wanted this for a long time. "When you're in Hollywood, as we all know, it had become about box office and you chase the box office. And the box office in our business is very loud, it can be very [overwhelming]. "It can push you into a corner and category - 'This is your lane, this is what you do, and this is what people want you to be and this is what Hollywood wants you to be'. "And I understood that, and I made those movies and I liked them and they were fun, and some were really good and did well, and some not so good!" he laughed.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt at the film festival. Picture: Getty

"But I think what I did realise is I just had this burning desire and this voice that was just saying, 'What if there's more, What if I can?' "Sometimes it's hard to know what you're capable of when you've been pigeon-holed into something. It's harder to know 'Wait, Can I do that? I feel like I can'. And sometimes it takes people who you love and respect to say 'You can'." Johnson has previously starred in light-hearted blockbusters such as Jumanji, Moana, Central Intelligence, and Jungle Cruise. The Smashing Machine will be released in the UK on October 3.