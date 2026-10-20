The Simpsons character Apu has returned to the show after almost a decade away over accusations of racial stereotypes. Picture: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Simpsons character Apu has returned to the show after almost a decade away over accusations of racial stereotypes.

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The Indian convenience store owner returned in Sunday's episode, voiced by India-born, US-raised actor Sunil Malhotra. The much-loved shopkeeper was previously voiced by white actor Hank Azaria until 2017. Since a documentary accused the show of perpetuating harmful stereotypes, the character has not spoken. But he has now spoken his first words in nine years in Sunday's episode titled The Revengening.

The much-loved shopkeeper was previously voiced by white actor Hank Azaria until 2017. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Malhotra said in a statement posted on Instagram that he believes his casting is a reclamation. "It truly is his homecoming," he said. Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu made a documentary in 2017, titled The Problem With Apu, which accused the show of racial prejudice. Speaking after stepping down from the long-running animation in 2020, original voice actor Mr Azaria said: "Part of me feels like I need to go around to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologise."

Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu made a documentary in 2017, titled The Problem With Apu. Picture: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy