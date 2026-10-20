Apu returns to The Simpsons nine years after race row - with Indian-American cast as new voice actor
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The Simpsons character Apu has returned to the show after almost a decade away over accusations of racial stereotypes.
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The Indian convenience store owner returned in Sunday's episode, voiced by India-born, US-raised actor Sunil Malhotra.
The much-loved shopkeeper was previously voiced by white actor Hank Azaria until 2017.
Since a documentary accused the show of perpetuating harmful stereotypes, the character has not spoken.
But he has now spoken his first words in nine years in Sunday's episode titled The Revengening.
Malhotra said in a statement posted on Instagram that he believes his casting is a reclamation. "It truly is his homecoming," he said.
Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu made a documentary in 2017, titled The Problem With Apu, which accused the show of racial prejudice.
Speaking after stepping down from the long-running animation in 2020, original voice actor Mr Azaria said: "Part of me feels like I need to go around to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologise."
Speaking to Variety, Mr Malhotra explained: "When my agent called me about a Simpsons audition, I knew exactly what role it was for, and the idea actually made my stomach sink.
"But admittedly, part of me was also curious. It had been eight years since Apu had spoken on the show, and it got me thinking: Did the writers' room look different now?"