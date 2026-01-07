The Simpsons has retired an iconic character after being a staple on the show for nearly three decades.

Fans of the series have been shocked to learn that Barry Duffman, voiced by Hank Azaria, may not appear in future episodes.

It was revealed during the episode titled “Seperance”, which aired on January 4., where Duffman announced his retirement as the mascot and chief spokesperson for Duff Beer.

He is known for his catchphrase “Oh yeah!” and has been a mainstay on the show since his first appearance in Season 9 back in 1997.

Duffman said on Sunday's episode: “The Duff Corporation has, uh, retired that character forever.

“All the old forms of advertising are now passé. Corporate spokesmen, print ads, TV spots — today’s kids can’t even sing the jingles.”

In the episode, a parody of Apple TV’s Severance, Duffman also attempted to get Homer a job at a corporation called EOD, before eventually deprogramming himself from the firm.

