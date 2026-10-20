The Standard Of Living review: dramatising the life of John Maynard Keynes
You’ve probably heard of the economist John Maynard Keynes, but how much do you know about his life?
Listen to this article
On the surface, a play about a wartime economist isn’t the sexiest proposal for a play. But playwright James Graham has carved out an interesting niche of putting political history on stage.
He’s been behind This House (about a hung parliament in the 1970s), Best of Enemies (about a presidential debate in 1968) and is perhaps best known for creating Dear England.
His latest challenge brings John Maynard Keynes to the stage: an economist tasked with recovering the economy post-WW2.
Keynes is played by Rory Kinnear, best known for his roles in the James Bond franchise.
His portrayal is engaging, charming and suitably awkward - exactly how you’d expect a civil servant economist to be.
He has a surprisingly colourful private life. The geeky economist keeps a black book of his previous sexual encounters, yet ends up married to the Russian ballerina Lydia Lopokova.
Ballerinas appear on stage between scenes, which didn’t quite land with me. The set, meanwhile, is impressive. It’s made up of bright colours and archive newsreels.
We get a brief insight into the intellectual battle between Keynes and the Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek, but it feels very surface level.
I think the play tries to do too much, focusing on his private life, professional career and economic debate. The end result was that I didn’t feel like we broke through to learn a lot about his inner psyche.
I’ve been lucky enough to see a few James Graham plays, but this one slightly missed the mark. It’s tricky to match the brilliance of Dear England or This House, but The Standard Of Living isn’t Graham’s most engaging work.
Still, Kinnear is the perfect choice as its star.
The Standard Of Living is at the Haymarket Theatre until 12th December.