You’ve probably heard of the economist John Maynard Keynes, but how much do you know about his life?

On the surface, a play about a wartime economist isn’t the sexiest proposal for a play. But playwright James Graham has carved out an interesting niche of putting political history on stage.

He’s been behind This House (about a hung parliament in the 1970s), Best of Enemies (about a presidential debate in 1968) and is perhaps best known for creating Dear England.

His latest challenge brings John Maynard Keynes to the stage: an economist tasked with recovering the economy post-WW2.

Keynes is played by Rory Kinnear, best known for his roles in the James Bond franchise.

His portrayal is engaging, charming and suitably awkward - exactly how you’d expect a civil servant economist to be.