The Stone Roses legend Gary 'Mani' Mounfield dies aged 63
The musician is understood to have died at his home in Heaton Moor Stockport after collapsing.
Gary 'Mani' Mounfield, bassist of the iconic Manchester band The Stone Roses, has died aged 63.
The musician, from Crumpsall in Manchester, is understood to have died at his home in Heaton Moor, Stockport, after collapsing.
An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Announcing his death in a post on Facebook post, his brother Greg wrote: "IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD. RIP RKID."
Mounfield soared to fame after joining The Stone Roses in the 1980s.
He played on both of the band's albums and remained a member until they disbanded in 1996, before later returning for the group's various comeback tours during the 2010s.
He later joined Primal Scream, founded in Glasgow by Bobby Gillespie in 1982.
In 2011, Mounfield announced that he had left Primal Scream to reform the Stone Roses.
He had been due to talk about his memories from his music career at various venues across the UK between September 2026 and June 2027, looking back on moments such as the legendary 1990 Spike Ilsnad gig, and the Stone Roses’ comeback stadium tour.
Tributes have flooded in for the bassist on social media.
Happy Mondays singer Rowetta posted on X: "Going to miss you so much. All my love to the boys, the family & all those who knew & loved him."
The Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess called him "one of the absolute best in every way" and "such a beautiful friend"
A fan wrote: "R.I.P Mani. One of the greats. Such a shock and a massive shame. Ahh man, My hearts just hit the floor."