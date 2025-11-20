Gary 'Mani' Mounfield, bassist of the iconic Manchester band The Stone Roses, has died aged 63.

The musician, from Crumpsall in Manchester, is understood to have died at his home in Heaton Moor, Stockport, after collapsing.

An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Announcing his death in a post on Facebook post, his brother Greg wrote: "IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD. RIP RKID."

Mounfield soared to fame after joining The Stone Roses in the 1980s.

He played on both of the band's albums and remained a member until they disbanded in 1996, before later returning for the group's various comeback tours during the 2010s.

