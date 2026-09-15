The Story review: pacy newsroom drama takes to the National
It’s a play about race, media and the truth.
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We’ve all seen depictions of newspaper offices on television dramas. Most people haven’t had the chance to visit one, but I’m lucky enough to work in a busy and buzzy newsroom every day.
Newsrooms generate stories, but they can also generate tribes, cliques and outcasts. The Story is about one neglected part of the newspaper, staffed by Black journalists who have been largely ignored by the bosses.
These reporters are trying to get themselves noticed and appreciated when they stumble across a superb exclusive story. The question is: is it true?
The Story is an energetic show, using its fast-paced nature to build up tension.
The cast is star-studded, featuring Black Panther star Letitia Wright and Hostage’s Ashley Thomas. The star of the show is Lorraine Toussaint, best known for Orange Is the New Black.
Toussaint brings so much passion to the performance, portraying a mix of emotions and hitting the right note time after time.
Simplistic staging kept us focused on the action, and the pre-taped news reports made the story feel relevant.
There are twists throughout with tension until the very end, when the stage opens up to a spectacular sight.
I left asking lots of questions about what and who, I believe.