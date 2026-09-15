We’ve all seen depictions of newspaper offices on television dramas. Most people haven’t had the chance to visit one, but I’m lucky enough to work in a busy and buzzy newsroom every day.

Newsrooms generate stories, but they can also generate tribes, cliques and outcasts. The Story is about one neglected part of the newspaper, staffed by Black journalists who have been largely ignored by the bosses.

These reporters are trying to get themselves noticed and appreciated when they stumble across a superb exclusive story. The question is: is it true?

The Story is an energetic show, using its fast-paced nature to build up tension.