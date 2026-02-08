The minute a woman has a baby, her career goes into freefall. We lose an average of £65,618 in the five years post-birth.

The knock-on effect is that families are pushed into debt and careers are minimised to accommodate childcare and school hours - but in most cases, it could be avoided if workplaces were simply more flexible.

I started my campaign Flex Appeal after being forced to quit my job when I was denied flexible working - just 10 minutes was all I needed to be able to make the nursery times work. But I was told no. I didn’t want to leave a career I had grafted for, but there was no other choice but to quit. It broke me.

Not only was I losing sleep, hair, and identity, but I’d also lost my sense of purpose at work, too. I had no idea what to do next. Thousands of women are catapulted into my situation every single year. Many end up staying out of work for years, and many never return.

There has to be an equal approach for both men and women to break this cycle. The disparity between paternity and maternity packages is pushing women into the archaic role of primary caregiver.

Women-only baby changes are one of the many social reinforcements of this stereotype. There has to be better paternity leave and resounding 'yes’s' to men asking for childcare leave. Or women will continue to pick up the pieces.

It’s not just the financial impact for mums. Reducing hours at work or leaving a role can take its toll on confidence, especially after maternity leave.

Women shouldering all of the care means they are often made to feel like they’re not as committed or as competent if they need to clock off for the school run or take a few days off to manage half-term childcare.

This is stifling career progression and hurting businesses because skilled, experienced employees are made to feel part-passionate when they are often overqualified and underpaid. Until we find a way to move past that and make it easier for all parents to work flexibly, we’ll continue to force talented women out of work.

It doesn’t have to be this hard - being strapped to a desk under flickering office lighting in a fixed HQ isn't the way forward.

There are lots of great examples of organisations doing flexible working right and reaping the benefits. Remote and flexible working options can attract and retain talent.

It also improves leadership diversity, boosts productivity and helps people to feel valued.

We need to keep the pressure on, to demonstrate to businesses how it can be done and why it’s so important, not just for women, but for all parents, and it's good for the bottom line too. Flexible working makes money, boosts productivity and supports mental health - it’s a no-brainer.

Events like All Bright’s Step Forward Summit are helping to push this forward by showcasing inspiring women and discussing real, practical issues.

We need to keep the spotlight on this issue to make change happen. Ultimately, our goal is to drive out outdated thinking and encourage businesses to adapt to modern times. Until being a mum and having an ambitious career is the norm, not a penalty, we will keep pushing for better.

Anna Whitehouse is the founder of Mother Pukka and an author, broadcaster and journalist with a focus on flexible working with her campaign Flex Appeal.

