We already knew that Stephen Mangan had a magnetic personality from his excellent show on Classic FM, but he’s proven himself to still be a star of the West End.

The Truth is a play about two couples and it consists of four actors. From the opening scene, it’s clear that it’s also a play about infidelity.

Mangan appears undressed and in bed with Sarah Hadland, best known for appearing on TV’s Miranda and Strictly Come Dancing - except Hadland’s character isn’t his wife.

The pair have been keeping their relationship secret from their spouses for months, but the pressure of the affair was too much for one of them.

We soon meet two more characters (played by Ardal O'Hanlon and Janie Dee), also having an affair with one another.

The two relationships are deeply intertwined: it’s a cacophony of unfaithfulness.

The two strongest actors of the four are Mangan and Hadland. Both are energetic, chaotic and funny. In fact, they were hilarious.