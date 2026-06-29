The Truth review: Stephen Mangan steals the show in this hilarious comedy
We already knew that Stephen Mangan had a magnetic personality from his excellent show on Classic FM, but he’s proven himself to still be a star of the West End.
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The Truth is a play about two couples and it consists of four actors. From the opening scene, it’s clear that it’s also a play about infidelity.
Mangan appears undressed and in bed with Sarah Hadland, best known for appearing on TV’s Miranda and Strictly Come Dancing - except Hadland’s character isn’t his wife.
The pair have been keeping their relationship secret from their spouses for months, but the pressure of the affair was too much for one of them.
We soon meet two more characters (played by Ardal O'Hanlon and Janie Dee), also having an affair with one another.
The two relationships are deeply intertwined: it’s a cacophony of unfaithfulness.
The two strongest actors of the four are Mangan and Hadland. Both are energetic, chaotic and funny. In fact, they were hilarious.
The script felt light in places, and the dialogue came across as somewhat simplistic.
It’s been translated from French: they all have European names, and cities like Paris are mentioned. It would have benefitted from being more Anglicised, given all the cast speak in their native British accents.
The sets are superb: luxurious rooms roll on and off the stage as we meet the couples in all of their habitats.
It’s a sitcom-style farce which older teenagers and adults will love - it’s worth going to see Stephen Mangan alone!
The Truth runs at the Apollo Theatre until 12th September.